If you're not on TIDAL, you should fix that problem ASAP. Not only do they deliver sound at a higher quality, but we also teamed up with them for our weekly HNHH TIDAL Wave playlist. Each week, the HNHH Staff round up some of our favorite records from our personal playlists and curate them for y'all to vibe to from top to bottom.

Last week was a huge week for hip-hop. We got a new album from the biggest boss, Rick Ross, who finally blessed us with his long-awaited tenth studio album, Port Of Miami 2. Inevitably, this week's round of staff picks consists heavily of the many incredible cuts off of Rozay's new project.

While Ross a full body of "big boy raps," Blueface also came through with some ignorant bangers for the youngins. We got several cuts from Dirt Bag including the Lil Pump-assisted, "Bussin," as well as the highly-anticipated "Disrespectful" which takes aim at his mother and sister.

As this Hot Girl Summer continues to move stronger than ever, it was only necessary that we equipped the playlist with Megan Thee Stallion's anticipated summer anthem, "Hot Girl Summer" ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. You already know it's a vibe.

If you haven't already, sign up for TIDAL right here.





Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Megan Thee Stallion - Hot Girl Summer (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign)

Lil West - Want Love (feat. Calboy)

Blueface - Bussin (feat. Lil Pump)

Trippie Redd - Lil Wayne

Rick Ross - Bogus Charms (feat. Meek Mill)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Bas - Jollof Rice (feat. EarthGang)

Blueface - Dirt Bag

Rick Ross - Vegas Residency

SiR - Hair Down (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Alex Cole (Editorial)



Dame D.O.L.L.A - Sorry (feat Lil Wayne)

Blueface - Disrespectful

Blueface - Dirt Bag

Trippie Redd - I Try

Trippie Redd - !

Devin Ch (Editorial)



Rick Ross - Running the Streets (feat. Denzel Curry & A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

Naira Marley - Soapy

Rick Ross - Vegas Residency

Troy Ave - Money Ova Here

P-Lo - Don't Think (feat. Mozzy)

Aron A (Editorial)

Blueface - Disrespectful

Odunsi (The Engine) - Wetin Dey

Jidenna - Zodi (feat. Mr Eazi)

Rick Ross - Born To Kill (feat. Jeezy)

Megan Thee Stallion - Hot Girl Summer (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)



PeeWee LongWay - Fiji Water

YNW Melly - 223’s (feat. 9lokknine)

Lil Durk - Die Slow (feat. 21 Savage)

Joe Moses - Go Viral (feat. Future & Metro Boomin)

Drake - The Motion

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

6LACK - Seasons (feat. Khalid)

Bas - Jollof Rice (feat. EarthGang)

Ugly God - Hold Up (feat. Takeoff)

Rick Ross - Rich N***a Lifestyle (feat. Nipsey Hussle & Teyana Taylor)

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Rick Ross - Vegas Residency

Rick Ross - Maybach Music VI (feat. John Legend & Lil Wayne)

Rick Ross - Rich N***a Lifestyle (feat. Nipsey Hussle & Teyana Taylor)

Rick Ross - Turnpike Ike

Rick Ross - Fascinated

Michael Rapp (Sales)

Bas - Jollof Rice (feat. EarthGang)

Bas - Fried Rice (feat. JID)

Bas - Nirvana (feat. Falcons & B. Lewis)

Bas - Amnesia (feat. ft. Ari Lennox & Kiddominant)

Nada Mesh (Social)

Bas - Amnesia (feat. ft. Ari Lennox & Kiddominant)

Rick Ross - Running the Streets (feat. Denzel Curry & A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

Rick Ross - Act A Fool (feat. Wale)

Trippie Redd - They Afraid Of You (feat. Playboi Carti)

Noah Ciubataru (Editorial)

Caleb Giles - Roundtable

Tabby Wakes - Space

MAVI - Bedrest

Bari - How You Not Love Me?