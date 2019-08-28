With the frequency in which we receive new music these days, there is more than enough material to keep us satiated for months on end. We were still digesting the heavy volume of projects that launched last Friday when -- bam! -- a whole new batch was released. This time, we sat through fresh releases from Jeezy, BROCKHAMPTON, Jidenna, Rapsody, SAINt JHN, Missy Elliott, and many more. The hard-working staff at HNHH always jots their favorite cuts from the last couple of weeks to include on our TIDAL Wave playlist, which is curated by everybody at our headquarters. This week, we've got a collection of thirty-five songs that will keep you pumped, chill you down, and bring you back up for any hip-hop head looking for the hottest new music on the market.

As always, we conferred with the editors, sales and social teams to devise a plan for this week's edition of TIDAL Wave. Of the new albums that dropped last week, SAINt JHN's appears to be the one that stuck with our staff the most. The talented songwriter penned several songs on the list this week, with Pusha-T's new single with Kash Doll also making an appearance. Other inclusions keep Jeezy, Young Thug, Vince Staples, Smino, and more in the cut.

Let us know which staff member's picks you're vibing with the most. If you're not on TIDAL, you can change that here. Seriously, it's the best streaming quality on the market.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Lil Tjay - F.N

Guapdad 4000 - First Things First (feat. G-Eazy & Reo Cragun)

Young Thug - Bad Bad Bad (feat. Lil Baby)

Young Thug - Hot (feat. Gunna)

Smino - Reverend

Alex Cole (Editorial)

SAINt JHN - 5 Thousand Singles

SAINt JHN - Who Do You Blame

SAINt JHN - Trophies

BROCKHAMPTON - SUGAR

BROCKHAMPTON - NO HALO

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Lil West - Hot Sauce

Wale - BMG

Jeezy - 4Play (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

Jeezy - the enTRAPreneur

SAINt JHN - 94 Bentley

Noah C. (Editorial)

Vince Staples - So What? (Episode 01)

Smino - Reverend

BROCKHAMPTON - GINGER

Missy Elliott - Why I Still Love You

Yung Mal & Pi'erre Bourne - Action (feat. Lil Gotit)

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

Missy Elliott - Throw It Back

BROCKHAMPTON - GINGER

Rapsody - Sojourner (feat. J. Cole)

THEY. - Stop Playin'

Kash Doll - Ready Set (feat. Big Sean)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Smino - Reverend

Rapsody - Cleo

Obie Trice - Intro

SAINt JHN - 5 Thousand Singles

SiR - Hair Down (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Cole Blake (Editorial)

BROCKHAMPTON - NO HALO

Camden Malik - If I Ain't Have Grace (feat. Mike)

Camden Malik - Fortune Over Fame (feat. King Carter)

Yung Gravy - Tampa Bay Bustdown (feat. Chief Keef & Y2K)

Aron A. (Editorial)

Xanman - Gucci Down (Remix) [feat. Rico Nasty & Yung Manny]

SiR - Hair Down (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Headie One - Swerve (feat. Nav & Stefflon Don)

Pusha T - Sociopath (feat. Kash Doll)

SAINt JHN - 5 Thousand Singles

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

PeeWee Longway - Gun Them Down (feat. Key Glock)

Vince Staples - So What? (Episode 01)

PeeWee Longway - Fiji Water

SAINt JHN - Wedding Day

Lil West - Hot Sauce