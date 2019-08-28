BROCKHAMPTON, Jeezy, and Vince Staples' new releases round out this week.
With the frequency in which we receive new music these days, there is more than enough material to keep us satiated for months on end. We were still digesting the heavy volume of projects that launched last Friday when -- bam! -- a whole new batch was released. This time, we sat through fresh releases from Jeezy, BROCKHAMPTON, Jidenna, Rapsody, SAINt JHN, Missy Elliott, and many more. The hard-working staff at HNHH always jots their favorite cuts from the last couple of weeks to include on our TIDAL Wave playlist, which is curated by everybody at our headquarters. This week, we've got a collection of thirty-five songs that will keep you pumped, chill you down, and bring you back up for any hip-hop head looking for the hottest new music on the market.
As always, we conferred with the editors, sales and social teams to devise a plan for this week's edition of TIDAL Wave. Of the new albums that dropped last week, SAINt JHN's appears to be the one that stuck with our staff the most. The talented songwriter penned several songs on the list this week, with Pusha-T's new single with Kash Doll also making an appearance. Other inclusions keep Jeezy, Young Thug, Vince Staples, Smino, and more in the cut.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
Lil Tjay - F.N
Guapdad 4000 - First Things First (feat. G-Eazy & Reo Cragun)
Young Thug - Bad Bad Bad (feat. Lil Baby)
Young Thug - Hot (feat. Gunna)
Smino - Reverend
Alex Cole (Editorial)
SAINt JHN - 5 Thousand Singles
SAINt JHN - Who Do You Blame
SAINt JHN - Trophies
BROCKHAMPTON - SUGAR
BROCKHAMPTON - NO HALO
Paul Pirotta (Sales)
Lil West - Hot Sauce
Wale - BMG
Jeezy - 4Play (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
Jeezy - the enTRAPreneur
SAINt JHN - 94 Bentley
Noah C. (Editorial)
Vince Staples - So What? (Episode 01)
Smino - Reverend
BROCKHAMPTON - GINGER
Missy Elliott - Why I Still Love You
Yung Mal & Pi'erre Bourne - Action (feat. Lil Gotit)
Chantilly Post (Editorial)
Missy Elliott - Throw It Back
BROCKHAMPTON - GINGER
Rapsody - Sojourner (feat. J. Cole)
THEY. - Stop Playin'
Kash Doll - Ready Set (feat. Big Sean)
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
Smino - Reverend
Rapsody - Cleo
Obie Trice - Intro
SAINt JHN - 5 Thousand Singles
SiR - Hair Down (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Cole Blake (Editorial)
BROCKHAMPTON - NO HALO
Camden Malik - If I Ain't Have Grace (feat. Mike)
Camden Malik - Fortune Over Fame (feat. King Carter)
Yung Gravy - Tampa Bay Bustdown (feat. Chief Keef & Y2K)
Aron A. (Editorial)
Xanman - Gucci Down (Remix) [feat. Rico Nasty & Yung Manny]
SiR - Hair Down (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Headie One - Swerve (feat. Nav & Stefflon Don)
Pusha T - Sociopath (feat. Kash Doll)
SAINt JHN - 5 Thousand Singles
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
PeeWee Longway - Gun Them Down (feat. Key Glock)
Vince Staples - So What? (Episode 01)
PeeWee Longway - Fiji Water
SAINt JHN - Wedding Day
Lil West - Hot Sauce