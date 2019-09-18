JPEGMAFIA, Danny Brown, French Montana, and more fill out this week's playlist.
Each week, we're inundated with new releases. We've been lucky these last few years in the sense that artists are focused on a quantity-versus-quality approach. If you just want new tracks from your favourite artist, it's been a pretty special ride for you recently (unless your favourite artist is Frank Ocean...) If you're more interested in groundbreaking sounds and innovative transformations, 2019 has been lacklustre.
It was a fairly quiet week in terms of new releases with two budding stars leading the way: JPEGMAFIA and Lil West. Both rappers released their latest musical efforts, which are worlds apart from each other. Still, they both manage to land several spots on our TIDAL Wave playlist. The majority of West's Vex Pt. 2 crept into our thirty-plus song tracklist while Peggy also nabs a number of different spots. Filling out the list are the HNHH staff's preferred singles of the week. Offerings from French Montana, Fat Joe, Gucci Mane, slowthai, Danny Brown, and much more grace the soundtrack to the rest of your week.
If you're not yet a member of TIDAL, sign up here. The streaming service offers easily the highest-quality listening experience for true music fans. Let us know which editor chose the best picks this week and stay tuned for next week's edition.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
NLE Choppa - Camelot
Post Malone - Hollywood's Bleeding
Post Malone - Die For Me (feat. Future & Halsey)
Lil West - Hot Sauce
EarthGang - UP
Alex Cole (Editorial)
Lil West - Pay Me
Lil West - Flaws (feat. Baby Goth)
Lil West - Want Love (feat. Calboy)
Post Malone - Take What You Want (feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott)
EarthGang - Top Down
Cole Blake (Editorial)
slowthai & Denzel Curry - Psycho
JPEGMAFIA - PRONE!
JPEGMAFIA - Beta Male Strategies
JPEGMAFIA - Kenan Vs. Kel
Noah C. (Editorial)
JPEGMAFIA - PTSD
K$upreme & ChaseTheMoney - FORREAL
Father - Handful
Black Coffee & Usher - LaLaLa
Paul Pirotta (Sales)
French Montana - Suicide Doors (feat. Gunna)
Lil West - Ran Outta Time
Fat Joe, Cardi B & Anuel AA - YES
Ghostface Killah - Me, Denny & Darryl (feat. Method Man & Cappadonna)
Chantilly Post (Editorial)
Gucci Mane - Richer Than Errybody (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & DaBaby)
Summer Walker - Playing Games
FKA twigs - holy terrain (feat. Future)
Aron A. (Editorial)
Dave - Professor X
D-Block Europe - Nookie (feat. Lil Baby)
Stormzy - Wiley Flow
Little Simz - Venom
Danny Brown - Best Life
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Lil West - Upset
A Boogie wit da Hoodie - Mood Swings
