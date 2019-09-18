Each week, we're inundated with new releases. We've been lucky these last few years in the sense that artists are focused on a quantity-versus-quality approach. If you just want new tracks from your favourite artist, it's been a pretty special ride for you recently (unless your favourite artist is Frank Ocean...) If you're more interested in groundbreaking sounds and innovative transformations, 2019 has been lacklustre.

It was a fairly quiet week in terms of new releases with two budding stars leading the way: JPEGMAFIA and Lil West. Both rappers released their latest musical efforts, which are worlds apart from each other. Still, they both manage to land several spots on our TIDAL Wave playlist. The majority of West's Vex Pt. 2 crept into our thirty-plus song tracklist while Peggy also nabs a number of different spots. Filling out the list are the HNHH staff's preferred singles of the week. Offerings from French Montana, Fat Joe, Gucci Mane, slowthai, Danny Brown, and much more grace the soundtrack to the rest of your week.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

NLE Choppa - Camelot

Post Malone - Hollywood's Bleeding

Post Malone - Die For Me (feat. Future & Halsey)

Lil West - Hot Sauce

EarthGang - UP

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Lil West - Pay Me

Lil West - Flaws (feat. Baby Goth)

Lil West - Want Love (feat. Calboy)

Post Malone - Take What You Want (feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott)

EarthGang - Top Down

Cole Blake (Editorial)

slowthai & Denzel Curry - Psycho

JPEGMAFIA - PRONE!

JPEGMAFIA - Beta Male Strategies

JPEGMAFIA - Kenan Vs. Kel

Noah C. (Editorial)

JPEGMAFIA - PTSD

K$upreme & ChaseTheMoney - FORREAL

Father - Handful

Black Coffee & Usher - LaLaLa

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

French Montana - Suicide Doors (feat. Gunna)

Lil West - Ran Outta Time

Fat Joe, Cardi B & Anuel AA - YES

Ghostface Killah - Me, Denny & Darryl (feat. Method Man & Cappadonna)

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

Gucci Mane - Richer Than Errybody (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & DaBaby)

Summer Walker - Playing Games

FKA twigs - holy terrain (feat. Future)

Aron A. (Editorial)

Dave - Professor X

D-Block Europe - Nookie (feat. Lil Baby)

Stormzy - Wiley Flow

Little Simz - Venom

Danny Brown - Best Life

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Lil West - Upset

A Boogie wit da Hoodie - Mood Swings

