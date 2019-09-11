We accidentally skipped a week but we're back and ready to put you on to more of our personal favorites from the last couple of weeks. With releases from Post Malone, IDK, EarthGang, and many more, we had another solid campaign to start off September. We're still digesting some of the bigger drops from this week, running through Mirrorland and Hollywood's Bleeding several times to determine our top tracks from each album. Our staff generally has differing tastes when it comes to new releases. A lot of the time, a few unexpected entries will creep into TIDAL Wave, hiding between the shadows of the more established rappers. Everybody was pretty much on the same page this week though.

EarthGang appeared throughout our team's five-song lists with Post Malone also showing up for some fun. Elsewhere, Danny Brown's new record got some major love, as well as Injury Reserve's fresh cut with JPEGMAFIA. This week, the playlist contains thirty songs that were recently unveiled -- either on a new album or as a single.

Run through each of our picks below and let us know which editor you think shares your taste. And, of course, if you're not yet signed up for TIDAL, change that A$AP here.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

IDK - Porno (feat. Pusha-T & JID)

Post Malone - Saint-Tropez

Post Malone - Take What You Want (feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott)

Post Malone - Internet

SAINt JHN - 94 Bentley

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Post Malone - Take What You Want (feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott)

EarthGang - Top Down

EarthGang - Avenue

EarthGang - Bank

EarthGang - Tequila (feat. T-Pain)

Cole Blake (Editorial)

EarthGang - Top Down

EarthGang - LaLa Challenge

Danny Brown - Dirty Laundry

Injury Reserve - HPNGC (feat. JPEGMAFIA & Code Orange)

LunchMoney Lewis - Make That Cake (feat. Doja Cat)

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

EarthGang - Trippin (feat. Kehlani)

EarthGang - Stuck (feat. Arin Ray)

Post Malone - Enemies (feat. DaBaby)

Mahalia - What You Did (feat. Ella Mai)

Patrik - Talking To The Landlord (feat. Just John)

Noah C. (Editorial)

Rico Nasty - Fashion Week

Danny Brown - Dirty Laundry

IDK - December (with Burna Boy)

Medhane - Routine

Injury Reserve - HPNGC (feat. JPEGMAFIA & Code Orange)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Post Malone - Enemies (feat. DaBaby)

FKA twigs - holy terrain (feat. Future)

TJ Porter - Flooding The Streets (feat. Calboy)

Lil West - Hot Sauce

YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Self Control

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

EarthGang - Bank

EarthGang - Tequila (feat. T-Pain)

IDK - 42 Hundred Choices

SiR - Lucy's Love (feat. Lil Wayne)

Aron A. (Editorial)

Danny Brown - Dirty Laundry

Asuquomo - Northside

Injury Reserve - HPNGC (feat. JPEGMAFIA & Code Orange)

IDK - Porno (feat. Pusha-T & JID)

Conway - Tito's Back (feat. Westside Gunn & Benny the Butcher)