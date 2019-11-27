We keep on improving our playlist game, impacting a flurry of streaming services with some of the hottest new music on the market. On Spotify, we've got a number of playlists that are worth your time. If you want all of the sickest new sounds, the Fire Emoji playlist is the one for you. If you're more interested in discovering fresh faces in the rap game, our On The Come Up showcase may be of interest to you. Exclusive to TIDAL though, we curate a weekly gathering of our staff's favorite tracks from the last few weeks, travelling across the globe and back to deliver a little bit more of our personalities to you.

With such a loaded week in terms of new releases, this week's playlist was bound to be a little more crowded than usual. However, it looks like some of our writers just couldn't decide on which songs they were messing with the most this week. When it comes to Alex Cole's picks, he opted for five total selections from the stellar 03 Greedo and Kenny Beats joint project. A number of our team members also opted to nominate the majority of Action Bronson's new work with The Alchemist, making two collaborative projects that heavily swayed the direction of TIDAL Wave this week.

Of course, we've also got the new single from Roddy Ricch and A Boogie wit da Hoodie, cuts from YNW Melly's album, Trippie Redd standouts, Summer Walker's hit with Chris Brown, a few Tinashe joints, and more. Sign up for your free 30-day trial with TIDAL right here and let us know who owns the best picks this week.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Roddy Ricch - Tip Toe (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

YNW Melly - 100K

Trippie Redd - 6 Kiss (feat. Juice WRLD & YNW Melly)

NoCap - Take Care

Pope $ilk - Cuban Link (feat. AlienEmoji)

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

PARTYNEXTDOOR - The News

Ms Banks & Jorja Smith - Be Honest (Cadenza & AoD Remix)

Mr Eazi - Tony Montana (feat. Tyga)

Trippie Redd - Love Me More

Trippie Redd - The Grinch

Summer Walker, London on da Track & Chris Brown - Something Real

Alex Cole (Editorial)

03 Greedo & Kenny Beats - Traffic

03 Greedo & Kenny Beats - Disco Shit (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

03 Greedo & Kenny Beats - Aye Twin (feat. KEY!)

03 Greedo & Kenny Beats - Life

03 Greedo & Kenny Beats - Brad Pitt

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Fabolous - B.O.M.B.S

Action Bronson & The Alchemist - Accoutrements

Action Bronson & The Alchemist - Just The Way It Is

Arielle London (Editorial)

Stormzy - Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)

Eric Bellinger - OMW

Ace Hood - Look In My Eyes

G Herbo - Can't Sleep

Eric Bellinger - Heaven Sent

Noah C (Editorial)

Action Bronson & The Alchemist - Accoutrements

KEY! - Kirkwood Freestyle

03 Greedo & Kenny Beats - Aye Twin (feat. KEY!)

Tinashe - Save Room For Us

Adé Hakim - WELL ROUNDED (feat. Camden Malik)

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Fabolous - B.O.M.B.S

Action Bronson & The Alchemist - Accoutrements

Action Bronson & The Alchemist - Dmtri

03 Greedo & Kenny Beats - Disco Shit (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

Lynn Sharpe (Editorial)

PARTYNEXTDOOR - Loyal (feat. Drake)

Tinashe - Life’s Too Short

Tinashe - Save Room For Us

Action Bronson & The Alchemist - Accoutrements

Action Bronson & The Alchemist - Arnold & Danny

Aron A (Editorial)

DigDat - New Dior (feat. D Block Europe)

Mr Eazi - Tony Montana (feat. Tyga)

Roney - G.O.a.T

Ms Banks & Jorja Smith - Be Honest (Cadenza & AoD Remix)

03 Greedo & Kenny Beats - Disco Shit (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

03 Greedo & Kenny Beats - Disco Shit (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

Action Bronson & The Alchemist - Accoutrements

03 Greedo & Kenny Beats - Brad Pitt

Griselda - Chef Dreds

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Roddy Ricch - Tip Toe (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

YNW Melly - I’m A Star

PARTYNEXTDOOR - Loyal (feat. Drake)

Tory Lanez - Luv Ya Gyal // Love Sounds (feat. The-Dream)