We're back with yet another week of our TIDAL Wave playlist. If you haven't heard, each week, the HNHH staff picks a few of their favorite new drop, typically from the past week. It's been a pretty solid summer so far with new music from Drake, Skepta, Denzel Curry, and more coming through with new singles and projects for the summer.

This week, we got a whole lot of Maxo Kream dominating. The rapper blessed his fans with his latest project, Brandon Banks this past Friday. A few of Maxo's solo cuts, as well as collabs with ScHoolboy Q, A$AP Ferg, and Travis Scott, made appearances on the playlist this week. Travis Scott also appears again on our playlist with his collaboration with Ed Sheeran, "Anti." XXXTENTACION's highly anticipated single, "Royalty" with Ky-Mani Marley, Stefflon Don, and the World Boss himself, Vybz Kartel. Conway's new collab with Eminem, "Bang" also takes a spot on this weeks' TIDAL Wave playlist. Lil Durk's latest single off of Love Songs 4 The Streets 2, "Bougie" with Meek Mill was also a popular pick among the staff this week.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Quality Control, Lil Baby & DaBaby - Baby

XXXTentacion - Royalty (feat. Ky-Mani Marley, Stefflon Don & Vybz Kartel)

Baby Keem - MOSHPIT

YoungBoy Never Broke Again - 4 Sons of a King

Ed Sheeran & Travis Scott - Antisocial

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Maxo Kream - Drizzy Draco

Maxo Kream - Change

Conway - Bang (feat. Eminem)

Guapdad4000 & Mozzy - Scammin

Nas - Lost Freestyle

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Tory Lanez - Forever

Chase B - MAYDAY (feat. Sheck Wes & Young Thug)

Maxo Kream - The Relays (feat. Travis Scott)

Lil Tecca - Bossanova

Lil Durk - Bougie (feat. Meek Mill)

Devin Ch (Editorial)

XXXTentacion - Royalty (feat. Ky-Mani Marley, Stefflon Don & Vybz Kartel)

Maxo Kream - Bissonnet|

Burna Boy - Pull Up

Nef The Pharaoh - Tap Yo P*ssy

Maxo Kream - Pray 2 The Dope

Aron A (Editorial)

Da$h & V Don - Fangs (feat. Meechy Darko)

Maxo Kream - 3AM (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

DooWop - Cap Flow (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

Burna Boy - Pull Up

Lil Tecca - Bossanova

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Lil West - Bad

Lil Durk - Bougie (feat. Meek Mill)

Tory Lanez - Forever

Calboy - Caroline

Rich The Kid - Go Up (feat. Roddy Ricch)

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

DaBaby - Suge

Ronny J - Lights Out (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Rich The Kid)

Maxo Kream - 8 Figures

Maxo Kream - Murda Blocc (feat. A$AP Ferg)

Brent Faiyaz - Fuck The World (Summer In London)

Paul Pirotta (Sales)



Beyonce, JAY-Z & Childish Gambino - MOOD 4 EVA

Nas - No Bad Energy

Conway - Bang (feat. Eminem)

Maxo Kream - Murda Blocc (feat. A$AP Ferg)

Nas - Lost Freestyle

Michael Rapp (Sales)

Beyonce, JAY-Z & Childish Gambino - MOOD 4 EVA

Benjamin Earl Turner - Yoni Pop

A$AP Ferg - Wam (feat. MadeinTYO)



Nada Mesh (Editorial)



Maxo Kream - 3AM (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

Burna Boy - Pull Up

Maxo Kream - Murda Blocc (feat. A$AP Ferg)

Lil Durk - Bougie (feat. Meek Mill)

Nas - Queensbridge Politics