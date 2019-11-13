Doja Cat, Tory Lanez and bbno$ enjoy entries on the playlist as well.
Another week, another solid seven days for music. Each Wednesday, we present you with our official staff picks playlist. Exclusive to TIDAL, the chart usually contains a number of the highest-profile releases mixed with some more underground cuts. With brand new albums from Dave East, Doja Cat, bbno$, and others, our editors were busy checking out another heavy schedule of drops.
Starting off the playlist this week, Lil Baby's brand new single "Whoa" gets us ready for the party. This is classic Baby, showcasing his melodic prowess and featuring the Atlanta rapper flowing smoothly in his unique voice. Immediately after, we get into the latest Drake remix of MC Kevin O Chris' "Ela É do Tipo" before Tory Lanez' Chixtape 5 single and Doja Cat's collaboration with Gucci Mane get us in the mood. Elsewhere, we've included some tracks from Dave East's Survival, Reason's new single, 88GLAM's return and some brand new Griselda vibes.
Let us know who's got your favorite choices this week out of the entire staff. If you're not signed up for TIDAL yet, get on game and do that here. They've got the best sound quality on the market so, if that's your streaming priority, you should consider switching up.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
bbno$ - bad thoughts
bbno$ & Lewis Grant - on god
Doja Cat - Bottom Bitch
Young Scooter - Trap Museum (feat. Lil Keed)
Yung Lean - Blue Plastic
Chantilly Post (Editorial)
Doja Cat - Streets
Doja Cat - Like That (feat. Gucci Mane)
Deante' Hitchcock - How TF (feat. 6LACK)
Skip Marley - Slow Down (feat. H.E.R.)
Tinashe - Touch & Go (feat. 6LACK)
Alex Cole (Editorial)
Emotional Oranges - Iconic
Emotional Oranges - West Coast Love
Doja Cat - Addiction
88GLAM - Bankroll (feat. Lil Keed)
FKA twigs - sad day
Noah C. (Editorial)
Rosalía - A Palé
Clams Casino - Lyre
FKA twigs - mirrored heart
Lil Baby - Woah
Kilo Kish - NICE OUT
Aron A. (Editorial)
J Hus - Must Be
Dave East - Seventeen
REASON - Same Ol Shit
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
Griselda - Chef Dreds
J Hus - Must Be
Arielle London (Editorial)
Dave East - On Sight (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
Teyana Taylor & Kehlani - Morning
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Young Scooter - Don’t Reach For My Chain (feat. Casino)
Tory Lanez - Jerry Sprunger (feat. T-Pain)
Gallant - Sharpest Edges
MC Kevin O Chris - Ela É do Tipo (feat. Drake)