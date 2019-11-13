Another week, another solid seven days for music. Each Wednesday, we present you with our official staff picks playlist. Exclusive to TIDAL, the chart usually contains a number of the highest-profile releases mixed with some more underground cuts. With brand new albums from Dave East, Doja Cat, bbno$, and others, our editors were busy checking out another heavy schedule of drops.

Starting off the playlist this week, Lil Baby's brand new single "Whoa" gets us ready for the party. This is classic Baby, showcasing his melodic prowess and featuring the Atlanta rapper flowing smoothly in his unique voice. Immediately after, we get into the latest Drake remix of MC Kevin O Chris' "Ela É do Tipo" before Tory Lanez' Chixtape 5 single and Doja Cat's collaboration with Gucci Mane get us in the mood. Elsewhere, we've included some tracks from Dave East's Survival, Reason's new single, 88GLAM's return and some brand new Griselda vibes.

Let us know who's got your favorite choices this week out of the entire staff. If you're not signed up for TIDAL yet, get on game and do that here. They've got the best sound quality on the market so, if that's your streaming priority, you should consider switching up.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

bbno$ - bad thoughts

bbno$ & Lewis Grant - on god

Doja Cat - Bottom Bitch

Young Scooter - Trap Museum (feat. Lil Keed)

Yung Lean - Blue Plastic

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

Doja Cat - Streets

Doja Cat - Like That (feat. Gucci Mane)

Deante' Hitchcock - How TF (feat. 6LACK)

Skip Marley - Slow Down (feat. H.E.R.)

Tinashe - Touch & Go (feat. 6LACK)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Emotional Oranges - Iconic

Emotional Oranges - West Coast Love

Doja Cat - Addiction

88GLAM - Bankroll (feat. Lil Keed)

FKA twigs - sad day

Noah C. (Editorial)

Rosalía - A Palé

Clams Casino - Lyre

FKA twigs - mirrored heart

Lil Baby - Woah

Kilo Kish - NICE OUT

Aron A. (Editorial)

J Hus - Must Be

Dave East - Seventeen

Lil Baby - Woah

REASON - Same Ol Shit

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Griselda - Chef Dreds

REASON - Same Ol Shit

Lil Baby - Woah

J Hus - Must Be

Arielle London (Editorial)

Dave East - On Sight (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

Teyana Taylor & Kehlani - Morning

Dave East - Seventeen

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Young Scooter - Don’t Reach For My Chain (feat. Casino)

Tory Lanez - Jerry Sprunger (feat. T-Pain)

Gallant - Sharpest Edges

MC Kevin O Chris - Ela É do Tipo (feat. Drake)