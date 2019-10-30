Guapdad 4000 and Smino also make appearances this week.
Finally! The day has come and we're able to listen to Kanye West's new album Jesus Is King. It seems like, for the most part, people are satisfied with the gospel-based project. Marking a shift in lyrical and musical content for the Chicago legend, Kanye West is proving once again that he's one of the most versatile artists to ever live. Whether or not you're religious, this body of work is sonically pleasing for everybody. As you would expect, it was in heavy rotation this weekend with many of our staff members mulling it over and determining which tracks were their favorites. If the TIDAL Wave playlist is any indication (and it is), those titles would go to "Follow God," "Selah," and "Use This Gospel."
This week's TIDAL Wave playlist, curated by our very own staff, contains some of the hottest songs from the last couple of weeks. As an exception, we're also using the opportunity to celebrate Future's five-year-old mixtape Monster, which was uploaded to streaming services for the first time this week.
Rounding out the list of staff picks are Smino, Megan Thee Stallion, Kodak Black, Roddy Ricch, and Guapdad 4000. If you're not signed up yet for TIDAL, make sure you check it out with a free trial here. No cap, it's the best sound quality on the market and you WILL notice that right away. Which staff member are you partying with this week?
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
Kanye West - Use This Gospel (feat. Clipse & Kenny G)
Kanye West - Selah
Guapdad 4000 - Stuck With It (feat. Tory Lanez)
Smino - Trina
AlienEmoji - Maybach (Party For One)
Chantilly Post (Editorial)
Kanye West - Follow God
Megan Thee Stallion & VickLeeLoo - Ride Or Die
OT Genasis - Big Shot (feat. Mustard)
Doja Cat - Rules
Paul Pirotta (Sales)
Dave East & Nas - Godfather 4
Tyga - Mamacita (feat. YG & Santana)
Pusha T & Swizz Beatz - No Patience
Kanye West - Use This Gospel (feat. Clipse & Kenny G)
Benjamin Earl Turner - Yadada
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
Dave East & Nas - Godfather 4
Griselda - DR. BIRD’S
Kanye West - Follow God
Roddy Ricch - Start Wit Me (feat. Gunna)
Cole Blake (Editorial)
Kanye West - Follow God
Doja Cat - Rules
Guapdad 4000 - Izayah (feat. Key!, Maxo Kream & Denzel Curry)
Clipping - Nothing is Safe
Clipping - La Mala Ordina (with The Rita) [feat. Elcamino & Benny The Butcher]
Noah C. (Editorial)
Lucki - Randomly
Lucki - Geeked
Guapdad 4000 - Izayah (feat. Key!, Maxo Kream & Denzel Curry)
Brodinski - Big Splurge (feat. SPLURGE)
Tinashe - Die a Little Bit (feat. Ms Banks)
Aron A (Editorial)
Asuquomo - Tuale
Roddy Ricch - Start Wit Me (feat. Gunna)
Doja Cat - Rules
D Smoke - Last Supper
D Smoke - On Paper
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Future - Throw Away
Future - After That (feat. Lil Wayne)
Normani & 21 Savage - Motivation (Savage Remix)
Kodak Black - Zombie (feat. NLE Choppa & DB Omerta)
Doja Cat - Rules