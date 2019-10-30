Finally! The day has come and we're able to listen to Kanye West's new album Jesus Is King. It seems like, for the most part, people are satisfied with the gospel-based project. Marking a shift in lyrical and musical content for the Chicago legend, Kanye West is proving once again that he's one of the most versatile artists to ever live. Whether or not you're religious, this body of work is sonically pleasing for everybody. As you would expect, it was in heavy rotation this weekend with many of our staff members mulling it over and determining which tracks were their favorites. If the TIDAL Wave playlist is any indication (and it is), those titles would go to "Follow God," "Selah," and "Use This Gospel."

This week's TIDAL Wave playlist, curated by our very own staff, contains some of the hottest songs from the last couple of weeks. As an exception, we're also using the opportunity to celebrate Future's five-year-old mixtape Monster, which was uploaded to streaming services for the first time this week.

Rounding out the list of staff picks are Smino, Megan Thee Stallion, Kodak Black, Roddy Ricch, and Guapdad 4000. If you're not signed up yet for TIDAL, make sure you check it out with a free trial here. No cap, it's the best sound quality on the market and you WILL notice that right away. Which staff member are you partying with this week?

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Kanye West - Use This Gospel (feat. Clipse & Kenny G)

Kanye West - Selah

Guapdad 4000 - Stuck With It (feat. Tory Lanez)

Smino - Trina

AlienEmoji - Maybach (Party For One)

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

Kanye West - Follow God

Megan Thee Stallion & VickLeeLoo - Ride Or Die

OT Genasis - Big Shot (feat. Mustard)

Doja Cat - Rules

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Dave East & Nas - Godfather 4

Tyga - Mamacita (feat. YG & Santana)

Pusha T & Swizz Beatz - No Patience

Kanye West - Use This Gospel (feat. Clipse & Kenny G)

Benjamin Earl Turner - Yadada

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Dave East & Nas - Godfather 4

Griselda - DR. BIRD’S

Kanye West - Follow God

Roddy Ricch - Start Wit Me (feat. Gunna)

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Kanye West - Follow God

Doja Cat - Rules

Guapdad 4000 - Izayah (feat. Key!, Maxo Kream & Denzel Curry)

Clipping - Nothing is Safe

Clipping - La Mala Ordina (with The Rita) [feat. Elcamino & Benny The Butcher]

Noah C. (Editorial)

Lucki - Randomly

Lucki - Geeked

Guapdad 4000 - Izayah (feat. Key!, Maxo Kream & Denzel Curry)

Brodinski - Big Splurge (feat. SPLURGE)

Tinashe - Die a Little Bit (feat. Ms Banks)

Aron A (Editorial)

Asuquomo - Tuale

Roddy Ricch - Start Wit Me (feat. Gunna)

Doja Cat - Rules

D Smoke - Last Supper

D Smoke - On Paper

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Future - Throw Away

Future - After That (feat. Lil Wayne)

Normani & 21 Savage - Motivation (Savage Remix)

Kodak Black - Zombie (feat. NLE Choppa & DB Omerta)

Doja Cat - Rules