It's been a minute since we've updated the TIDAL Wave playlist -- admittedly, we've been a little swamped. We're back though and, hopefully, we won't let this playlist fall off again.

There's been so much dope new music to unpack over the last month, including releases from Logic, Gunna, Pop Smoke, and more. Much of that is available on the freshly-updated TIDAL-exclusive playlist, which showcases our staff's favorite tracks from the last few weeks.

This time around, we're starting off with one of J. Cole's new songs, "Lion King On Ice," which was pretty much unanimously added by the staff. Then, we ease into Smino's new single with J.I.D and Kenny Beats called "Baguetti." Then, we move into some of Logic's new cuts, some music from Curren$y, both of DJ Khaled's new songs with Drake, and more.

Of course, we're also showing love to some artists that don't get enough recognition, like Rimon, Keyuntae, and more.

Check out all of our individual picks below and make sure to let us know whose list you're feeling the most. Take advantage of your free month at TIDAL here.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Gunna - DIRTY DIANA

StaySolidRocky & Lil Uzi Vert - Party Girl (Remix)

Ski Mask the Slump God - Burn The Hoods

Pop Smoke - Hello (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

Pop Smoke - Enjoy Yourself (Remix) [feat. Burna Boy]

Cole Blake (Editorial)

JPEGMAFIA - living single

Earl Sweatshirt - GHOST (feat. Navy Blue)

Gorillaz - Pac-Man (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

J. Cole - The Climb Back

J. Cole - Lion King on Ice

Aron A (Editorial)

Keyuntae - Worst Enemy

Flo Milli - May I

Headie One & Drake - Only You Freestyle

G4 Boyz & G4choppa - Prada

Keyuntae - Incipient

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Smino, JID, & Kenny Beats - Baguetti

Logic - DadBod

J. Cole - The Climb Back

J. Cole - Lion King on Ice

Pop Smoke - Hello (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

Mike Rapp (Sales)

J. Cole - The Climb Back

J. Cole - Lion King on Ice

Smino, JID, & Kenny Beats - Baguetti

Pop Smoke - Enjoy Yourself (Remix) [feat. Burna Boy]

Keenan Higgins (Editorial)

Curren$y & Harry Fraud - 90' IROC-Z (feat. Wiz Khalifa)

Curren$y & Harry Fraud - Gold and Chrome

Earl Sweatshirt - GHOST (feat. Navy Blue)

Mahalia - BRB (Remix) [feat. Pink Sweat$]

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Smino, JID, & Kenny Beats - Baguetti

DJ Khaled - Greece (feat. Drake)

Rimon - never learned how to cope

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie - 7 Mac 11's

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Gunna - RELENTLESS (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

Gunna - 200 FOR LUNCH

Logic - Heard Em Say

Pop Smoke - For The Night (feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby)

Pop Smoke - Paranoia (feat. Gunna & Young Thug)