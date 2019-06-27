Every week, our staff mulls over the most recent releases to compile an editor-curated playlist on TIDAL. There are always a few songs that are near-unanimous additions to the list with certain rappers just getting us extra hyped. This week, that track was Lil Baby's "Out The Mud" with Future. The song was suggested by four of our team members including myself, Rose, Aron and Mitch. Other popular choices this week come from Pi'erre Bourne's new project, Gucci Mane's album Delusions of Grandeur and Lil Nas X's debut.

TIDAL Wave has grown to include an eclectic range of music, focusing on hip-hop but also including select dancehall, R&B and other offerings. It truly reflects what your (least) favourite writers have been listening to all week and we hope you continue to enjoy it. This week, West Coast rapper ALLBLACK makes an appearance on TIDAL Wave with Nafe Smallz, Fekky, Pressa and others closing out the weekend's top playlist.

Offering the highest-quality master recordings out there, TIDAL is the go-to for streaming services.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Lil Nas X - Panini

Gucci Mane - Backwards (feat. Meek Mill)

Lil Baby - Out The Mud (feat. Future)

Mustard - On GOD (feat. A$AP Ferg, YG, Tyga & A$AP Rocky)

KILLY - Simulation

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Lil Nas X - Panini

Lil Nas X - C7osure

KILLY - Simulation

Pi'erre Bourne - Poof

Pi'erre Bourne - Ballad

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Rick Ross - Act A Fool (feat. Wale)

E-40 - Chase The Money (feat. Quavo, Roddy Ricch, A$AP Ferg & ScHoolboy Q)

Chris Brown - Heat (feat. Gunna)

88-Keys - That's Life (feat. Mac Miller & Sia)

Gucci Mane - Lame (feat. Rick Ross & Wiz Khalifa)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Big K.R.I.T - Addiction (feat. Lil Wayne & Saweetie)

The Game - West Side

Lil Baby - Out The Mud (feat. Future)

Polo G - Through Da Storm

Aida C. (Editorial)

Big K.R.I.T - Addiction (feat. Lil Wayne & Saweetie)

Megan Thee Stallion - Simon Says (feat. Juicy J)

Masego - Lavish Lullaby

Masego - Prone

James Vickery - Until Morning

Devin Ch (Editorial)

ALLBLACK & Kossisko - 304

Knucks - Diddy (feat. Wretch 32)

Rema - Trap Out The Submarine

Key! - WHY

Pi'erre Bourne - Poof

Nada Mesh (Editorial)

Pi'erre Bourne - Lovers

Big K.R.I.T - Addiction (feat. Lil Wayne & Saweetie)

The Underachievers - Tokyo Drift

Mustard - On GOD (feat. A$AP Ferg, YG, Tyga & A$AP Rocky)

Stormzy - Crown

Aron A. (Editorial)

Pressa & WhyG - Neat Machine II

Lil Baby - Out The Mud (feat. Future)

Nafe Smallz - Money, Sex Drugs (feat. Lil Berete)

Fekky - All The Smoke

E-40 - Chase The Money (feat. Quavo, Roddy Ricch, A$AP Ferg & ScHoolboy Q)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Lil Baby - Out The Mud (feat. Future)

YK Osiris - Freaky Dancer (feat. DaBaby)

Gucci Mane - Outro (feat. DJ Drama & Peewee Longway)

Polo G - Effortless