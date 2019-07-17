Every week, our staff looks through all the new releases and gathers a list of our favourite tracks. With the summer heating up, the majority of our staff is bumping some hot shit in the whip on the way home every day. As you all know, hip-hop has evolved so much in recent years with so many different sub-genres creeping to the forefront. Our TIDAL Wave playlist has been curated according to our staff's personal tastes and this week, there's a pretty eclectic mix of music being featured.

The playlist starts out with Lil West's new single "Bad," which was released last week. Right away, we start to explore one of the most popular releases of the last little while: Ed Sheeran's No.6 Collaborations Project. While you wouldn't normally expect somebody like Ed Sheeran to pop up on the pages of HNHH, his new album includes appearances from Meek Mill, Travis Scott, Cardi B, and plenty of other hip-hop superstars. In fact, Ed even tries his hand at spitting bars on hype records like "Take Me Back To London."

Dreamville is still sticking around strong on TIDAL Wave this week with leftovers "1993" and "Sunset" being added again to this week's iteration. Other staff favourites include Big K.R.I.T.'s song with J. Cole, Lil Nas X's remix of "Old Town Road" and Nas' new single.

If you're not yet a member of TIDAL, cop your free trial today. Keep an eye on TIDAL Wave because we're always updating the playlist.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Ed Sheeran - Take Me Back To London (feat. Stormzy)

Ed Sheeran & Travis Scott - Antisocial

Lil Duke - Wet Like A Boat (feat. Lil Keed & Lil Yachty)

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Remix) [feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug & Mason Ramsay)

Post Malone - Goodbyes (feat. Young Thug)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Big K.R.I.T - Prove It (feat. J. Cole)

Future - 100 Shooters (feat. Meek Mill & Doe Boy)

Michael Rapp (Sales)

Lil West - Bad

Benjamin Earl Turner - Yoni Pop

Dreamville - 1993 (feat. Buddy, Cozz, JID, EarthGang, J. Cole & Smino)

Dreamville - Sunset (feat. J. Cole & Young Nudy)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Dreamville - Sacrifices (feat. EarthGang, Saba, Smino, & J. Cole)

Nas - Jarreau Of Rap (Skatt Attack)

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Benjamin Earl Turner - Yoni Pop

Wale - On Chill ( feat. Jeremih)

French Montana - Wiggle It (feat. City Girls)

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

Ed Sheeran - I Don’t Want Your Money (feat. H.E.R)

BANKS - Hawaiian Mazes

Blood Orange - Dark & Handsome (feat. Tory Y Moi)

Nef the Pharaoh - High Voltage (feat. Tyga)

The Bonfyre - U Say (feat. 6LACK)

Devin Ch (Editorial)

ChaseTheMoney - On Tha Way

P-Lo - Luh U (feat. Bosko)

Big K.R.I.T. - I Made (feat. Yella Beezy)

Young M.A - BIG

Aron A. (Editorial)

Wretch 32, WSTRN & Kamille - One More Night

Krept & Konan - I Spy (feat. Headie One & K-Trap)

Alkaline, Mavado & Jahmiel - Jealousy