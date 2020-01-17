The latest edition of the TIDAL Wave playlist includes Quando Rondo, Moneybagg Yo, Stormzy, Dreamville, and more.
Without accounting for the new releases from today, the HotNewHipHop staff was busy mulling over each of the fresh vibes introduced to us to decide what deserves placement on our TIDAL-exclusive, staff-curated playlist. TIDAL Wave has been a constant in our office for months, offering the readers a chance to get to know our editorial staff a little bit better, while also providing you with some of the hottest drops from the last two-to-three weeks. To start off the year, we were gifted new projects from Moneybagg Yo, Quando Rondo, and a few others before things were shaken up today. Next week's playlist will certainly be fun to put together but for now, let's focus on last week's come-ups.
It wouldn't be right if things didn't start off with Future's new single "Life Is Good," which features Drake. The song is arguably still the biggest hip-hop collaboration to release this month and it will surely earn a high placement on the Billboard Hot 100 next week. Following up that record is Lil Baby's new single and the pre-Circles single posthumously dropped by Mac Miller's estate. We've also got two Stormzy joints on deck from his Wiley beef, as well as some select Dreamville cuts, new Mick Jenkins, and the Khalid single.
Let us know whose list is the best this week
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
Future - Life Is Good (feat. Drake)
Moneybagg Yo - Bitch
Khalid - Eleven
Quando Rondo - Just Keep Going
Quando Rondo - Letter To My Daughter
Chantilly Post (Editorial)
Khalid - Eleven
Mac Miller - Good News
Moneybagg Yo - Protect Da Brand (feat. DaBaby)
Moneybagg Yo - Real Luv (feat. Summer Walker)
070 Shake - Guilty Conscience
Noah C (Editorial)
Mac Miller - Good News
Pink Siifu & yungmorpheus - Mantle Wit The Fit
Mick Jenkins - The Fit
Akai Solo & iblss - Kingdom Koi
Knxwledge - Do You
Alex Cole (Editorial)
Future - Life Is Good (feat. Drake)
Lil Baby - Sum 2 Prove
Lil B - Pour A Cup
Stormzy - Disappointed
Stormzy - Still Disappointed
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
Future - Life Is Good (feat. Drake)
Stormzy - Disappointed
Stormzy - Still Disappointed
Mick Jenkins - The Light (feat. EARTHGANG)
Mick Jenkins - Carefree
Aron A (Editorial)
Stormzy - Disappointed
Stormzy - Still Disappointed
Vybz Kartel - World Government
Future - Life Is Good (feat. Drake)
Pa Salieu - Frontline
Lynn Sharpe (Editorial)
Future - Life Is Good (feat. Drake)
Mac Miller - Good News
070 Shake - Guilty Conscience
Megan Thee Stallion & Normani - Diamonds
Mick Jenkins - I’m Convinced
Cole Blake (Editorial)
Future - Life Is Good (feat. Drake)
Mac Miller - Good News
Stormzy - Disappointed
070 Shake - Guilty Conscience
Knxwledge - Do You
Keenan Higgins (Editorial)
Dreamville & Ari Lennox - BUSSIT
The Alchemist - Try My Hand (feat. Mobb Deep)
JACKBOYS - OUT WEST (feat. Young Thug)
Mac Miller - Good News
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Mac Miller - Good News
Dreamville & Ari Lennox - BUSSIT