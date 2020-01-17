Without accounting for the new releases from today, the HotNewHipHop staff was busy mulling over each of the fresh vibes introduced to us to decide what deserves placement on our TIDAL-exclusive, staff-curated playlist. TIDAL Wave has been a constant in our office for months, offering the readers a chance to get to know our editorial staff a little bit better, while also providing you with some of the hottest drops from the last two-to-three weeks. To start off the year, we were gifted new projects from Moneybagg Yo, Quando Rondo, and a few others before things were shaken up today. Next week's playlist will certainly be fun to put together but for now, let's focus on last week's come-ups.

It wouldn't be right if things didn't start off with Future's new single "Life Is Good," which features Drake. The song is arguably still the biggest hip-hop collaboration to release this month and it will surely earn a high placement on the Billboard Hot 100 next week. Following up that record is Lil Baby's new single and the pre-Circles single posthumously dropped by Mac Miller's estate. We've also got two Stormzy joints on deck from his Wiley beef, as well as some select Dreamville cuts, new Mick Jenkins, and the Khalid single.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Future - Life Is Good (feat. Drake)

Moneybagg Yo - Bitch

Khalid - Eleven

Quando Rondo - Just Keep Going

Quando Rondo - Letter To My Daughter

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

Khalid - Eleven

Mac Miller - Good News

Moneybagg Yo - Protect Da Brand (feat. DaBaby)

Moneybagg Yo - Real Luv (feat. Summer Walker)

070 Shake - Guilty Conscience

Noah C (Editorial)

Mac Miller - Good News

Pink Siifu & yungmorpheus - Mantle Wit The Fit

Mick Jenkins - The Fit

Akai Solo & iblss - Kingdom Koi

Knxwledge - Do You

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Future - Life Is Good (feat. Drake)

Lil Baby - Sum 2 Prove

Lil B - Pour A Cup

Stormzy - Disappointed

Stormzy - Still Disappointed

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Future - Life Is Good (feat. Drake)

Stormzy - Disappointed

Stormzy - Still Disappointed

Mick Jenkins - The Light (feat. EARTHGANG)

Mick Jenkins - Carefree

Aron A (Editorial)

Stormzy - Disappointed

Stormzy - Still Disappointed

Vybz Kartel - World Government

Future - Life Is Good (feat. Drake)

Pa Salieu - Frontline

Lynn Sharpe (Editorial)

Future - Life Is Good (feat. Drake)

Mac Miller - Good News

070 Shake - Guilty Conscience

Megan Thee Stallion & Normani - Diamonds

Mick Jenkins - I’m Convinced

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Future - Life Is Good (feat. Drake)

Mac Miller - Good News

Stormzy - Disappointed

070 Shake - Guilty Conscience

Knxwledge - Do You

Keenan Higgins (Editorial)

Dreamville & Ari Lennox - BUSSIT

The Alchemist - Try My Hand (feat. Mobb Deep)

JACKBOYS - OUT WEST (feat. Young Thug)

Mac Miller - Good News

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Mac Miller - Good News

Dreamville & Ari Lennox - BUSSIT