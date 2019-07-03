At the end of each week, we bless you with major updates to our Fire Emoji playlist but if you're more interested in checking out a staff-curated list of songs that we've personally been messing with to get us through the work week, TIDAL is the only place for that. For months, we've been collaborating with the streaming service to bring you a list of over thirty of the month's hottest offerings, as chosen by our staff at HNHH. This past week, there were plenty of new releases worth our time but, as you'll notice in this week's TIDAL Wave, one album completely dominated our personal airwaves.

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib finally released their collaborative project Bandana after hyping it up for months and it lived up to all of our expectations. The body of work is a fun ride throughout, featuring fire beats, fire bars, and, well... fire everything. This week's playlist includes a selection of our favorite new Gibbs joints, as well as both of the Dreamville releases, cuts from Mustard's LP and Daniel Caesar's beautiful new tracks from CASE STUDY 01.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

TM88 - Slayerr (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

Mustard - On GOD (feat. A$AP Ferg, A$AP Rocky, YG & Tyga)

Daniel Caesar & Brandy - LOVE AGAIN

88-Keys - That's Life (feat. Mac Miller & Sia)

YBN Cordae - Bad Idea (feat. Chance the Rapper)

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

Lil Nas X - C7osure (Like You)

Daniel Caesar - SUPERPOSITION

Ed Sheeran - Cross Me (feat. PnB Rock & Chance The Rapper)

Hodgy - No Brainer

Beenie Man - Go Fi Mi Money

Devin Ch (Editorial)

Freddie Gibbs, Madlib - Gat Damn

TTY - Buttercream

Olamide, WizKid & Id Cabasa - Totori

MIKE - Breathe, Good

Unknown T - Leave Dat Trap (feat. AJ Tracey)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Dreamville - Costa Rica (feat. Bas, JID, Guapdad 4000, Reese LAFLARE, Jace, Mez, Smokepurpp, Buddy & Ski Mask the Slump God)

Dreamville - LamboTruck (feat. Cozz, Reason & Childish Major)

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Half Manne Half Cocaine

Rick Ross & Swizz Beatz - Big Tyme

Daniel Caesar & John Mayer - SUPERPOSITION

Aida C. (Editorial)

H.E.R & YBN Cordae - Racks

Chris Brown - Come Together (feat. H.E.R)

Daniel Caesar & Brandy - LOVE AGAIN

Daniel Caesar - COMPLEXITIES

Aron A. (Editorial)

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Freestyle Shit

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Half Manne Half Cocaine

Mr. Eazi - Supernova

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Massage Seats

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Palmolive (feat. Pusha-T & Killer Mike)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Lil Baby - Out The Mud (feat. Future)

Big K.R.I.T. - Addiction (feat. Saweetie & Lil Wayne)

Kevin Gates - Push It

Mustard - Perfect Ten (feat. Nipsey Hussle)