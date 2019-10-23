Explore some of the hottest new sounds with our Staff Picks playlist.
Each week, we're bombarded with a flurry of new music and our staff mulls over each release to see which record we're feeling the most. Working with a bunch of other hip-hop heads, we all get excited when New Music Friday is on the horizon and last week was no different. Especially considering the fact that we heard from characters that had previously been MIA for a minute.
One man that rarely ever comes through with new releases is Frank Ocean. This week, his brand new single "DHL" starts off out staff-curated TIDAL Wave playlist. By far the most popular pick among our editors and sales staff, "DHL" is an experimental showcase of what we've been missing from good ole' Frank. The former Odd Future crooner may not have pleased everyone with it but, we've got to say, it's pretty solid to our ears. Following that up, we've got the new drops from Gang Starr (!!!) and Ghetto Sage, the collective made up of Noname, Saba and Smino.
Elsewhere on the list this week, we've got additions from YoungBoy Never Broke Again's album, XXXTentacion's posthumous single "HEARTEATER," a cut from Gucci Mane's Woptober 2, and tons of lesser-known artists that may have slid under your radar. People like Germ, Mavi, Wiki, and others have been quietly killing it and we're showing mad love to them this week.
Let us know who has your favorite picks and be sure to subscribe to TIDAL here.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
Frank Ocean - DHL
Ghetto Sage - Häagen Dazs
XXXTentacion - HEARTEATER
YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Seeming Like It
Gucci Mane - Last Night (feat. Yung Mal & OJ Da Juiceman)
Chantilly Post (Editorial)
Gang Starr - Bad Name
Frank Ocean - DHL
Kash Doll - No Lames (feat. Summer Walker)
TOBi & Harrison - Beige
Noah C (Editorial)
Wiki - Smarty Jones
Germ - PICTURE PERFECT
Smoke DZA & Benny The Butcher - Bullets (feat. Conway the Machine)
MAVI - Self Love
Seafood Sam - Clint Norfwood
Cole Blake (Editorial)
Frank Ocean - DHL
Mavi - Self Love
Mavi - Sense
Wiki - Smart Jones
Wiki - Fee Fi Fo Fum
Michael Rapp (Sales)
Benjamin Earl Turner - Bad Nature (feat. Mfn Melo)
Wale - 50 in Da Safe (feat. Pink Sweat$)
Frank Ocean - DHL
Wale - Routine (feat. Rick Ross & Meek Mill)
Benjamin Earl Turner - Free.99
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
Griselda - DR. BIRD’S
Ghetto Sage - Häagen Dazs
Kevin Gates - Facts
Alex Cole (Editorial)
Emotional Oranges - Sundays
Blueface - First Class (feat. Gunna)
Gang Starr - Bad Name
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Summer Walker - Come Thru (feat. Usher)
YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Seeming Like It
DJ Pharris - Juug (feat. Jeremih & Chief Keef)
YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Self Control
Paul Pirotta (Sales)
24hrs - Leave Me Lone (feat. DMX)
Jadakiss - Me
Benjamin Earl Turner - Bad Nature
Frank Ocean - DHL
Benjamin Earl Turner - Free.99
Aron A (Editorial)
Maleek Berry - Somebody Falling
Griselda - DR. BIRD’S
Fred The Godson - Retaliation