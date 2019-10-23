Each week, we're bombarded with a flurry of new music and our staff mulls over each release to see which record we're feeling the most. Working with a bunch of other hip-hop heads, we all get excited when New Music Friday is on the horizon and last week was no different. Especially considering the fact that we heard from characters that had previously been MIA for a minute.

One man that rarely ever comes through with new releases is Frank Ocean. This week, his brand new single "DHL" starts off out staff-curated TIDAL Wave playlist. By far the most popular pick among our editors and sales staff, "DHL" is an experimental showcase of what we've been missing from good ole' Frank. The former Odd Future crooner may not have pleased everyone with it but, we've got to say, it's pretty solid to our ears. Following that up, we've got the new drops from Gang Starr (!!!) and Ghetto Sage, the collective made up of Noname, Saba and Smino.

Elsewhere on the list this week, we've got additions from YoungBoy Never Broke Again's album, XXXTentacion's posthumous single "HEARTEATER," a cut from Gucci Mane's Woptober 2, and tons of lesser-known artists that may have slid under your radar. People like Germ, Mavi, Wiki, and others have been quietly killing it and we're showing mad love to them this week.

Let us know who has your favorite picks and be sure to subscribe to TIDAL here.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Frank Ocean - DHL

Ghetto Sage - Häagen Dazs

XXXTentacion - HEARTEATER

YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Seeming Like It

Gucci Mane - Last Night (feat. Yung Mal & OJ Da Juiceman)

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

Gang Starr - Bad Name

Frank Ocean - DHL

Kash Doll - No Lames (feat. Summer Walker)

TOBi & Harrison - Beige

Noah C (Editorial)

Wiki - Smarty Jones

Germ - PICTURE PERFECT

Smoke DZA & Benny The Butcher - Bullets (feat. Conway the Machine)

MAVI - Self Love

Seafood Sam - Clint Norfwood

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Frank Ocean - DHL

Mavi - Self Love

Mavi - Sense

Wiki - Smart Jones

Wiki - Fee Fi Fo Fum

Michael Rapp (Sales)

Benjamin Earl Turner - Bad Nature (feat. Mfn Melo)

Wale - 50 in Da Safe (feat. Pink Sweat$)

Frank Ocean - DHL

Wale - Routine (feat. Rick Ross & Meek Mill)

Benjamin Earl Turner - Free.99

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Griselda - DR. BIRD’S

Ghetto Sage - Häagen Dazs

Kevin Gates - Facts

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Emotional Oranges - Sundays

Blueface - First Class (feat. Gunna)

Gang Starr - Bad Name

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Summer Walker - Come Thru (feat. Usher)

YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Seeming Like It

DJ Pharris - Juug (feat. Jeremih & Chief Keef)

YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Self Control

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

24hrs - Leave Me Lone (feat. DMX)

Jadakiss - Me

Benjamin Earl Turner - Bad Nature

Frank Ocean - DHL

Benjamin Earl Turner - Free.99

Aron A (Editorial)

Maleek Berry - Somebody Falling

Griselda - DR. BIRD’S

Fred The Godson - Retaliation