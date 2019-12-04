We had one of the most exciting release weeks on the yearly calendar this past campaign, introducing new works from some of our favorites of all time. The Game and Fabolous both came through with new projects and each featured a large number of high-profile features. Born 2 Rap is being advertised as The Game's final album and, thankfully, Fab doesn't appear to have the same retirement mindset. Still, both rappers earn multiple spots on the latest edition of the staff-curated TIDAL Wave playlist.

Our TIDAL-exclusive playlist is updated on a weekly basis, housing our in-house staff's favorite songs from the last several weeks. In addition to the Game and Fab picks, The Weeknd sees both of his new singles on the list while Roddy Ricch remains on from last week. 21 Savage's contribution to the Godfather of Harlem soundtrack gets some love as well, supplementing the collaboration between Koffee and Gunna, select choices from Tinashe, and a large number of hard-hitting Griselda bangers.

If you're not yet signed up for TIDAL, your free trial is waiting for you here. Let us know which editor you're vibing with the most and be sure to stream the latest version of TIDAL Wave below.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Roddy Ricch - Tip Toe (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

Godfather of Harlem - On the Inside (feat. 21 Savage)

The Weeknd - Heartless

Fabolous - Talk To Me Nicely (feat. Meek Mill)

The Game - The Light

Alex Cole (Editorial)

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Griselda - Cruiser Weight Coke

Griselda - DR BIRD’S

Griselda - Chef Dreds

The Weeknd - Heartless

Arielle London (Editorial)

The Game - Blood Thicker Than Water (feat. Trey Songz)

The Game - Roadside (feat. Ed Sheeran)

Fabolous - My Mind (feat. Jacquees)

Fabolous - B.O.M.B.S.

D Smoke - Inglewood High

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

The Game - No Smoke (feat. Miguel & Travis Barker)

Tinashe - Hopscotch

Koffee - W (feat. Gunna)

Jacob Collier - Time Alone With You (feat. Daniel Caesar)

Griselda - Cruiser Weight Coke

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Fabolous - B.O.M.B.S

Fabolous - Time (feat. Roddy Ricch)

Fabolous - Options (feat. PnB Rock, Gucci Mane & 2 Chainz)

Fabolous - Talk To Me Nicely (feat. Meek Mill)

Fabolous - Cold Summer

Noah C (Editorial)

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

03 Greedo & Kenny Beats - Beg Your Pardon (feat. Maxo Kream)

Ade Hakim - Leap of Faith

Griselda - Cruiser Weight Coke

Griselda - Freddie HotSpot

Lynn Sharpe (Editorial)

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

The Weeknd - Heartless

Fabolous - Talk To Me Nicely (feat. Meek Mill)

Griselda - Moselle

Griselda - City On The Map (feat. 50 Cent)

Cole Blake (Editorial)

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

The Weeknd - Heartless

03 Greedo & Kenny Beats - Beg Your Pardon (feat. Maxo Kream)

Griselda - Freddie HotSpot

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Griselda - City On The Map (feat. 50 Cent)

Griselda - DR BIRD’S

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Aron A (Editorial)

Tia Carys - English x Ghana

Koffee - W (feat. Gunna)

Griselda - May Store (feat. Keisha Plum)

22Gz - Suburban, Pt. 2

Bizz Loc - Fucc The South

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Griselda - City On The Map (feat. 50 Cent)

NoCap - Brag Different (feat. Quando Rondo)

Koffee - W (feat. Gunna)