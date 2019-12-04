A lot of OG love in this week's TIDAL Wave playlist.
We had one of the most exciting release weeks on the yearly calendar this past campaign, introducing new works from some of our favorites of all time. The Game and Fabolous both came through with new projects and each featured a large number of high-profile features. Born 2 Rap is being advertised as The Game's final album and, thankfully, Fab doesn't appear to have the same retirement mindset. Still, both rappers earn multiple spots on the latest edition of the staff-curated TIDAL Wave playlist.
Our TIDAL-exclusive playlist is updated on a weekly basis, housing our in-house staff's favorite songs from the last several weeks. In addition to the Game and Fab picks, The Weeknd sees both of his new singles on the list while Roddy Ricch remains on from last week. 21 Savage's contribution to the Godfather of Harlem soundtrack gets some love as well, supplementing the collaboration between Koffee and Gunna, select choices from Tinashe, and a large number of hard-hitting Griselda bangers.
If you're not yet signed up for TIDAL, your free trial is waiting for you here. Let us know which editor you're vibing with the most and be sure to stream the latest version of TIDAL Wave below.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
Roddy Ricch - Tip Toe (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
Godfather of Harlem - On the Inside (feat. 21 Savage)
The Weeknd - Heartless
Fabolous - Talk To Me Nicely (feat. Meek Mill)
The Game - The Light
Alex Cole (Editorial)
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
Griselda - Cruiser Weight Coke
Griselda - DR BIRD’S
Griselda - Chef Dreds
The Weeknd - Heartless
Arielle London (Editorial)
The Game - Blood Thicker Than Water (feat. Trey Songz)
The Game - Roadside (feat. Ed Sheeran)
Fabolous - My Mind (feat. Jacquees)
Fabolous - B.O.M.B.S.
D Smoke - Inglewood High
Chantilly Post (Editorial)
The Game - No Smoke (feat. Miguel & Travis Barker)
Tinashe - Hopscotch
Koffee - W (feat. Gunna)
Jacob Collier - Time Alone With You (feat. Daniel Caesar)
Griselda - Cruiser Weight Coke
Paul Pirotta (Sales)
Fabolous - B.O.M.B.S
Fabolous - Time (feat. Roddy Ricch)
Fabolous - Options (feat. PnB Rock, Gucci Mane & 2 Chainz)
Fabolous - Talk To Me Nicely (feat. Meek Mill)
Fabolous - Cold Summer
Noah C (Editorial)
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
03 Greedo & Kenny Beats - Beg Your Pardon (feat. Maxo Kream)
Ade Hakim - Leap of Faith
Griselda - Cruiser Weight Coke
Griselda - Freddie HotSpot
Lynn Sharpe (Editorial)
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
The Weeknd - Heartless
Fabolous - Talk To Me Nicely (feat. Meek Mill)
Griselda - Moselle
Griselda - City On The Map (feat. 50 Cent)
Cole Blake (Editorial)
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
The Weeknd - Heartless
03 Greedo & Kenny Beats - Beg Your Pardon (feat. Maxo Kream)
Griselda - Freddie HotSpot
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
Griselda - City On The Map (feat. 50 Cent)
Griselda - DR BIRD’S
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
Aron A (Editorial)
Tia Carys - English x Ghana
Koffee - W (feat. Gunna)
Griselda - May Store (feat. Keisha Plum)
22Gz - Suburban, Pt. 2
Bizz Loc - Fucc The South
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Griselda - City On The Map (feat. 50 Cent)
NoCap - Brag Different (feat. Quando Rondo)
Koffee - W (feat. Gunna)