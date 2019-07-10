There are few artists that command the attention of the entire hip-hop community whenever they decide to drop new music. When J. Cole and all of his Dreamville signees linked up in Atlanta this year to hit the studio with dozens of high-rank rappers and producers, our curiosity was piqued. When our very own Mitch Findlay attended the sessions to speak exclusively with JID and EarthGang, there was a sense that what would come of the ROTD3 conferences would be special. Finally, the project arrived last week and it did not disappoint. Each week, our staff picks their favourite songs of the last few weeks and as you'll notice from the new edition of the TIDAL Wave playlist, Dreamville absolutely took over.

The majority of our staff members ended up selecting at least one song from Revenge of the Dreamers 3 for this week's playlist with "Sacrifices" and "Costa Rica" being two of the most praised. Jaden Smith also has a heavy presence this time around. His new album ERYS is insanely raw, showing the young artist at his best thus far. In addition to "Again" and "NOIZE" with Tyler, The Creator, all four intro tracks were added to TIDAL Wave in succession. Freddie Gibbs kept many of his spots from last week with Westside Gunn also earning some love from Devin, Paul, Aron and Mitch.

Let us know if you're feeling this week's staff-curated TIDAL Wave playlist. If you're not yet a member of the highest-quality streaming service, change that here. Stay up to date on our own tastes by following the playlist and saving your fav tracks.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Ambaay - Uno

Jaden - Again (feat. SYRE)

Dominic Fike - Phone Numbers

Dreamville - Don't Hit Me Right Now (feat. Bas, Yung Baby Tate, Guapdad 4000, Cozz & Buddy)

Dreamville - Costa Rica (feat. Bas, JID, Guapdad 4000, Reese LAFLARE, Jace, Mez, Smokepurpp, Buddy & Ski Mask the Slump God)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Dreamville - 1993 (feat. Buddy, Cozz, JID, EarthGang, J. Cole & Smino)

Dreamville - Sacrifices (feat. EarthGang, Saba, Smino, & J. Cole)

Dreamville - Ladies Ladies Ladies (feat. J.I.D & T.I.)

Westside Gunn - Bautista

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Half Manne Half Cocaine

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Jaden - P I N K

Dreamville - Costa Rica (feat. Bas, JID, Guapdad 4000, Reese LAFLARE, Jace, Mez, Smokepurpp, Buddy & Ski Mask the Slump God)

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Crime Pays

Mustard - On GOD (feat. A$AP Ferg, A$AP Rocky, YG & Tyga)

Devin Ch (Editorial)

The Plug - Not Today (feat. Tory Lanez & Dappy)

Juls, Tiggs Da Author & Santi - Maayaa

Channel Tres - Sexy Black Timberlake

Westside Gunn - Lakers vs Rockets

Westside Gunn - Gunnlib

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Rick Ross & Swizz Beatz - Big Tyme

Westside Gunn - Lakers vs Rockets

Dreamville - Under The Sun (feat. J. Cole, Lute & DaBaby)

Dreamville - Sunset (feat. J. Cole & Young Nudy)

Dreamville - Sacrifices (feat. EarthGang, Saba, Smino, & J. Cole)

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

Jaden - NOIZE (feat. Tyler, The Creator)

Headie One - Back To Basics (feat. Skepta)

Dreamville - Sacrifices (feat. EarthGang, Saba, Smino, & J. Cole)

Rick Ross & Swizz Beatz - Big Tyme

Aron A (Editorial)



Headie One - Back To Basics (feat. Skepta)

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Palmolive (feat. Pusha-T & Killer Mike)

Wiley - My One (feat. Tory Lanez, Kranium & Dappy)

Westside Gunn - Lakers vs Rockets

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Situations

Michael Rapp (Sales)

Dreamville - Rembrandt... Run it Back (feat. JID, J. Cole & Vince Staples)

Dreamville - 1993 (feat. Buddy, Cozz, JID, EarthGang, J. Cole & Smino)

Dreamville - Sacrifices (feat. EarthGang, Saba, Smino, & J. Cole)

Dreamville - Under The Sun (feat. J. Cole, Lute & DaBaby)

Dreamville - Sunset (feat. J. Cole & Young Nudy)

Nada Mesh (Editorial)

Dreamville - Oh Wow...Swerve (feat. J. Cole, Zoink Gang, KEY! & Maxo Kream)

Dreamville - Costa Rica (feat. Bas, JID, Guapdad 4000, Reese LAFLARE, Jace, Mez, Smokepurpp, Buddy & Ski Mask the Slump God)

Jaden - NOIZE (feat. Tyler, The Creator)

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Half Manne Half Cocaine

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Post Malone - Goodbyes (feat. Young Thug)

Dreamville - Don't Hit Me Right Now (feat. Bas, Yung Baby Tate, Guapdad 4000, Cozz & Buddy)

Cousin Stizz - Perfect (feat. City Girls)

Polo G - Dyin Breed

Lil Keed - Snake