We back at it again with our weekly HNHH TIDAL Wave playlist. As previously announced, we teamed up with TIDAL for an exclusive playlist which features tracks that the HNHH team has been bumping recently. We've had a ton of solid new music lately from some of the biggest players in the game, so let's break it down.

With the Raptors taking home the NBA Championship and Drake's demand for a side of dip with his chips, he blessed us with two new songs this week, the mafioso-influenced "Omerta," and the Rick Ross-assisted banger, "Money In The Grave." We also have a few cuts with Drake's arch nemesis on the playlist this week as well. GoldLink's "Cokewhite" ft. Pusha T and Benny's "18 Wheeler" with Push made the cut. Other tracks off of GoldLink's Diaspora include "Zulu Screams" with Maleek Berry and Bibi Bourelly and "No Lie" ft. WizKid. We also got that new Dreamville cut, "Down Bad" with J. Cole, Young Nudy, J.I.D, Bas and EARTHGANG. With Bandana on the way, there wasn't any doubt that Freddie Gibbs & Madlib's Greek Freak-inspired, "Giannis" with Anderson .Paak deserved a place on this week's playlist.

If you haven't already, sign up for TIDAL right here.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

KILLY - Simulation

Lil Keed - Anybody ft. Lil Duke & Gunna

Lil Keed - Snake

Dreamville - Down Bad ft. JID, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang & Young Nudy

Drake - Money In The Grave ft. Rick Ross



Alex Cole (Editorial)

KILLY - Simulation

KILLY - Destiny

Dreamville - Down Bad ft. JID, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang & Young Nudy

Drake - Omerta

Zack Fox & Kenny Beats - Jesus Is The One (I Got Depression)



Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Dreamville - Down Bad ft. JID, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang & Young Nudy

Drake - Omerta

Benny The Butcher - 18 Wheeler ft. Pusha T

Drake - Money In The Grave ft. Rick Ross

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Giannis ft. Anderson .Paak



Devin Ch (Editorial)

GoldLink - No Lie ft. WizKid

Zack Fox & Kenny Beats - Jesus Is The One (I Got Depression)

Octavian - King Essie

Baby Keem - INVENTED IT

Freddie Gibbs, Madlib - Giannis ft. Anderson .Paak



Aida C. (Editorial)

GoldLink - No Lie ft. WizKid

GoldLink - Zulu Screams ft. Maleek Berry & Bibi Bourelly

Maleek Berry - Flashy

Drake - Omerta

Tyga - Maykherkhum



Chantilly Post (Editorial)

Common - HER Love ft. Daniel Caesar

GoldLink - Cokewhite ft. Pusha T

Drake - Money In The Grave ft. Rick Ross

Dreamville - Down Bad ft. JID, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang & Young Nudy

Krept & Konan - Ban Drill



Aron A. (Editorial)

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Giannis ft. Anderson .Paak

Benny The Butcher - 18 Wheeler ft. Pusha T

Drake - Money In the Grave ft. Rick Ross

Walshy Fire - Call Me ft. Mr. Eazi & Kranium

Nafe Smallz - Good Love ft. Tory Lanez



Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Benny The Butcher - 18 Wheeler ft. Pusha T

Dreamville - Down Bad ft. JID, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang & Young Nudy

Drake - Money In the Grave ft. Rick Ross

Drake - Omerta



Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Polo G - Lost Files

Tee Grizzley - Scriptures

Lil Keed - Dragon ft. Roddy Ricch

GoldLink - Maniac