Another round of staff picks from HNHH.
We back at it again with our weekly HNHH TIDAL Wave playlist. As previously announced, we teamed up with TIDAL for an exclusive playlist which features tracks that the HNHH team has been bumping recently. We've had a ton of solid new music lately from some of the biggest players in the game, so let's break it down.
With the Raptors taking home the NBA Championship and Drake's demand for a side of dip with his chips, he blessed us with two new songs this week, the mafioso-influenced "Omerta," and the Rick Ross-assisted banger, "Money In The Grave." We also have a few cuts with Drake's arch nemesis on the playlist this week as well. GoldLink's "Cokewhite" ft. Pusha T and Benny's "18 Wheeler" with Push made the cut. Other tracks off of GoldLink's Diaspora include "Zulu Screams" with Maleek Berry and Bibi Bourelly and "No Lie" ft. WizKid. We also got that new Dreamville cut, "Down Bad" with J. Cole, Young Nudy, J.I.D, Bas and EARTHGANG. With Bandana on the way, there wasn't any doubt that Freddie Gibbs & Madlib's Greek Freak-inspired, "Giannis" with Anderson .Paak deserved a place on this week's playlist.
If you haven't already, sign up for TIDAL right here.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
KILLY - Simulation
Lil Keed - Anybody ft. Lil Duke & Gunna
Lil Keed - Snake
Dreamville - Down Bad ft. JID, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang & Young Nudy
Drake - Money In The Grave ft. Rick Ross
Alex Cole (Editorial)
KILLY - Simulation
KILLY - Destiny
Dreamville - Down Bad ft. JID, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang & Young Nudy
Drake - Omerta
Zack Fox & Kenny Beats - Jesus Is The One (I Got Depression)
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
Dreamville - Down Bad ft. JID, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang & Young Nudy
Drake - Omerta
Benny The Butcher - 18 Wheeler ft. Pusha T
Drake - Money In The Grave ft. Rick Ross
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Giannis ft. Anderson .Paak
Devin Ch (Editorial)
GoldLink - No Lie ft. WizKid
Zack Fox & Kenny Beats - Jesus Is The One (I Got Depression)
Octavian - King Essie
Baby Keem - INVENTED IT
Freddie Gibbs, Madlib - Giannis ft. Anderson .Paak
Aida C. (Editorial)
GoldLink - No Lie ft. WizKid
GoldLink - Zulu Screams ft. Maleek Berry & Bibi Bourelly
Maleek Berry - Flashy
Drake - Omerta
Tyga - Maykherkhum
Chantilly Post (Editorial)
Common - HER Love ft. Daniel Caesar
GoldLink - Cokewhite ft. Pusha T
Drake - Money In The Grave ft. Rick Ross
Dreamville - Down Bad ft. JID, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang & Young Nudy
Krept & Konan - Ban Drill
Aron A. (Editorial)
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Giannis ft. Anderson .Paak
Benny The Butcher - 18 Wheeler ft. Pusha T
Drake - Money In the Grave ft. Rick Ross
Walshy Fire - Call Me ft. Mr. Eazi & Kranium
Nafe Smallz - Good Love ft. Tory Lanez
Paul Pirotta (Sales)
Benny The Butcher - 18 Wheeler ft. Pusha T
Dreamville - Down Bad ft. JID, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang & Young Nudy
Drake - Money In the Grave ft. Rick Ross
Drake - Omerta
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Polo G - Lost Files
Tee Grizzley - Scriptures
Lil Keed - Dragon ft. Roddy Ricch
GoldLink - Maniac