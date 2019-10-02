Even though we never got Jesus Is King from Kanye West, it was still a busy week in terms of new releases. Every seven days, HotNewHipHop staff members tally up their favourite songs to have released recently and we compile that list to create the regular TIDAL Wave playlist. Exclusive to TIDAL, this is one of the only ways to get to know our editors and contributors personally, learning what they've been bumping this past week. For the most part, this week was dominated by a couple of the heavy hitters: DaBaby and Kevin Gates.

From North Carolina and Louisiana respectively, Baby and Gates both dropped new albums in the last few days. I'm Him and KIRK were arguably the most consumed projects among our staff last week, with Young M.A's debut album also earning tons of recognition. In addition to several songs from both bodies of work, Nicki Minaj earned herself a couple of spots on this week's playlist. Her feature spot on PnB Rock's "Fendi" appears near the top of TIDAL Wave while her collaboration with DaBaby comes later on.

Other tracks to be featured by our staff include Young Scooter's "Petty," Casanova's "Live" and Lil Tecca's "Glo Up." Who has your favorite picks from this week? If you're not yet signed up for TIDAL, change that here.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Kevin Gates - Walls Talking

Lil Tjay - Hold On

DaBaby - TOES (feat. Lil Baby & Moneybagg Yo)

Kevin Gates - Icebox

Lil Gotit - Southside Story (feat. Millie Go Lightly)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Kevin Gates - Bags

DaBaby - INTRO

Lil Tecca - Glo Up

PnB Rock - Fendi (feat. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz)

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

DaBaby - POP STAR (feat. Kevin Gates)

DaBaby - THERE HE GO

DaBaby - iPHONE (feat. Nicki Minaj)

H.E.R. - Slide (feat. YG)

Jacquees - Verify (feat. Young Thug & Gunna)

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Wiki - Eggs

Medhane - Facta (feat. Mavi)

Adé Hakim - Antidote

DaBaby - THERE HE GO

Kevin Gates - RBS Intro

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Fetty Wap - Birthday (feat. Monty)

Swizz Beatz, Rick Ross & DMX - Just In Case

Casanova - Live (feat. Giggs)

Noah C. (Editorial)

DaBaby - THERE HE GO

DaBaby - VIBEZ

Sosamann - Midnight Red

Medhane - Facta (feat. Mavi)

Adé Hakim - By the Hudson

Aron A. (Editorial)

Lil Berete - Chase Cash (feat. Deno)

Sheff G - Menace (feat. Sleepy Hallow & Mozzy)

Kevin Gates - Fatal Attraction

Stay Flee Get Lizzy - 2 Cups (feat. Popcaan, Tory Lanez & Fredo)

Peewee Longway & Money Man - OOOWWWEEE

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Lil Tjay - Hold On

Kevin Gates - RBS Intro

DaBaby - THERE HE GO

Young Scooter - Petty (feat. Lil Baby)