Ameer Vann, Young M.A, Tee Grizzley and others all make appearances.
Next week, it will be pretty easy to determine what will be added to the TIDAL Wave playlist. With a flurry of new releases from DaBaby, Young M.A, Kevin Gates, and possibly even Kanye West on the way, we're all going to be eating at the end of this week. The last seven days have not been entirely exciting in terms of hot new releases but there have been some notable additions to the playlist. Our staff always mulls over their favourite tracks from the last couple of weeks. This time around, our selections were pretty varied, giving a good idea of what each editor has been listening to.
Out of nowhere, DJ Premier announced that he will be releasing a new Gang Starr album and, right on cue, the first single with J. Cole starts off TIDAL Wave. Following closely behind are the new singles from DaBaby (Intro) and Polo G (Heartless.) Former BROCKHAMPTON member Ameer Vann also makes a few appearances on the playlist. Rounding out this week, we've got songs from 03 Greedo, Lil Gotit, King Von, Boosie Badazz, Summer Walker, and more.
What do you think of this week's TIDAL Wave update? If you're not yet a member of TIDAL, change that here and peep each writer's picks below.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
Polo G - Heartless (feat. Mustard)
Ameer Vann - Emmanuel
Ameer Vann - Glock 19
SoloSam - Take From Me
Lil West - Hot Sauce
Cole Blake (Editorial)
Danny Brown - Best Life
DaBaby - Intro
Gang Starr - Family and Loyalty (feat. J. Cole)
Free Nationals - On Sight (feat. JID, Kadhja Bonet, MIKNNA)
Princess Nokia - Sugar Honey Iced Tea (S.H.I.T.)
Alex Cole (Editorial)
Sabrina Claudio - Truth Is
Princess Nokia - Sugar Honey Iced Tea (S.H.I.T.)
Lil West - Pay Me
Tee Grizzley - Satish
DaBaby - Intro
Role Lilah (Editorial)
A Boogie wit da Hoodie - Mood Swings
Ameer Vann - Glock 19
Polo G - Heartless (feat. Mustard)
King Von - Twin Nem (feat. Lil Durk)
Brent Faiyaz - Rehab (Winter in Paris)
Noah C. (Editorial)
03 Greedo - She's Foreign
Anna Wise - Abracadabra (feat. Little Simz)
Danny Brown - Best Life
Lil Gotit - Brotherly Love (feat. Lil Keed)
Cashmere Cat - EMOTIONS
Chantilly Post (Editorial)
DaBaby - Intro
Summer Walker - Stretch You Out (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
Young M.A - No Mercy (Intro)
Brent Faiyaz - Rehab (Winter In Paris)
Aron A. (Editorial)
Danny Brown - Best Life
Boosie Badazz & Zaytoven - Real N***as
M Huncho - One Summer
Headie One - Hard To Believe
SL - 100 Thoughts