Next week, it will be pretty easy to determine what will be added to the TIDAL Wave playlist. With a flurry of new releases from DaBaby, Young M.A, Kevin Gates, and possibly even Kanye West on the way, we're all going to be eating at the end of this week. The last seven days have not been entirely exciting in terms of hot new releases but there have been some notable additions to the playlist. Our staff always mulls over their favourite tracks from the last couple of weeks. This time around, our selections were pretty varied, giving a good idea of what each editor has been listening to.

Out of nowhere, DJ Premier announced that he will be releasing a new Gang Starr album and, right on cue, the first single with J. Cole starts off TIDAL Wave. Following closely behind are the new singles from DaBaby (Intro) and Polo G (Heartless.) Former BROCKHAMPTON member Ameer Vann also makes a few appearances on the playlist. Rounding out this week, we've got songs from 03 Greedo, Lil Gotit, King Von, Boosie Badazz, Summer Walker, and more.

What do you think of this week's TIDAL Wave update? If you're not yet a member of TIDAL, change that here and peep each writer's picks below.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Polo G - Heartless (feat. Mustard)

Ameer Vann - Emmanuel

Ameer Vann - Glock 19

SoloSam - Take From Me

Lil West - Hot Sauce

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Danny Brown - Best Life

DaBaby - Intro

Gang Starr - Family and Loyalty (feat. J. Cole)

Free Nationals - On Sight (feat. JID, Kadhja Bonet, MIKNNA)

Princess Nokia - Sugar Honey Iced Tea (S.H.I.T.)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Sabrina Claudio - Truth Is

Princess Nokia - Sugar Honey Iced Tea (S.H.I.T.)

Lil West - Pay Me

Tee Grizzley - Satish

DaBaby - Intro

Role Lilah (Editorial)

A Boogie wit da Hoodie - Mood Swings

Ameer Vann - Glock 19

Polo G - Heartless (feat. Mustard)

King Von - Twin Nem (feat. Lil Durk)

Brent Faiyaz - Rehab (Winter in Paris)

Noah C. (Editorial)

03 Greedo - She's Foreign

Anna Wise - Abracadabra (feat. Little Simz)

Danny Brown - Best Life

Lil Gotit - Brotherly Love (feat. Lil Keed)

Cashmere Cat - EMOTIONS

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

DaBaby - Intro

Summer Walker - Stretch You Out (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

Young M.A - No Mercy (Intro)

Brent Faiyaz - Rehab (Winter In Paris)

Aron A. (Editorial)

Danny Brown - Best Life

Boosie Badazz & Zaytoven - Real N***as

M Huncho - One Summer

Headie One - Hard To Believe

SL - 100 Thoughts