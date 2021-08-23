Another week has gone by and we're still waiting for new studio albums from Kanye West, Drake, and a number of other superstars. Despite the drought from two of music's biggest superstars, we were still eating good last week with the release of new singles from Young Thug, Gunna, and more, as well as the latest album from Trippie Redd.

As we do every single week, our staff looked at all of the latest hip-hop and R&B releases from the last month, individually choosing our favorite new songs and adding them to the playlist on SoundCloud and TIDAL. With Trippie Redd releasing his new album, a number of writers chose to highlight songs from his album, including "Betrayal" with Drake, "Rich MF" with Polo G and Lil Durk, "Molly Hearts," "MP5" featuring SoFaygo, and more. In the midst of the hyper-pop rage, we slowed things down with new cuts from Swae Lee and Jhené Aiko, Abra and Playboi Carti, Tiwa Savage, and others.

If you're looking for a playlist that encompasses most of the heat that has dropped recently, while placing a focus on different tastes within hip-hop and R&B, this is the right spot for you.

Make sure to follow us on TIDAL here and SoundCloud here, and scroll down to see which writer submitted what to the playlist.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Young Thug - Tick Tock

Gunna & Taurus - 9 TIMES OUTTA 10

Trippie Redd - Rich MF (feat. Polo G & Lil Durk)

WizKid - Essence (feat. Justin Bieber & Tems)

The Weeknd - Take My Breath

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Common - When We Move (feat. Black Thought & Seun Kuti)

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown - The Big Sleep Is Over

Skrillex - Don't Go (feat. Justin Bieber & Don Toliver)

Young Thug - Tick Tock

Kevin Abstract - SIERRA NIGHTS (feat. Ryan Beatty)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Young Thug - Tick Tock

Trippie Redd - Molly Hearts

Trippie Redd - Betrayal (feat. Drake)

The Weeknd - Take My Breath

Shenseea - Be Good

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

Trippie Redd - MP5 (feat. SoFaygo)

Trippie Redd - Danny Phantom (feat. XXXTENTACION)

Jaden - Summer

Abra - Unlock It (feat. Playboi Carti)

K Camp - Slauson

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Tiwa Savage - Tales By Moonlight (feat. Amaarae)

Abra - Unlock It (feat. Playboi Carti)

TOBi & Jazz Cartier - Woah

Aron A. (Editorial)

Tiwa Savage - Work Fada (feat. Nas & Rich King)

Golden Rules - Never Die (Prefuse 73) [feat. Freddie Gibbs & Yasiin Bey]

City Fidelia - College Dropout

Sheff G - Run It Up (feat. Sleepy Hallow & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)

Mozzy - Unforgiven

Cole Blake (Editorial)

The Weeknd - Take My Breath

Young Thug - Tick Tock

Pink Siifu - BACK'!

Swae Lee & Jhene Aiko - In The Dark

Kevin Abstract - SIERRA NIGHTS (feat. Ryan Beatty)