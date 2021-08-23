The new Staff Picks playlist update features new music from Young Thug, Trippie Redd, Gunna, The Weeknd, Kevin Abstract, Sheff G, Mozzy, and more.
Another week has gone by and we're still waiting for new studio albums from Kanye West, Drake, and a number of other superstars. Despite the drought from two of music's biggest superstars, we were still eating good last week with the release of new singles from Young Thug, Gunna, and more, as well as the latest album from Trippie Redd.
As we do every single week, our staff looked at all of the latest hip-hop and R&B releases from the last month, individually choosing our favorite new songs and adding them to the playlist on SoundCloud and TIDAL. With Trippie Redd releasing his new album, a number of writers chose to highlight songs from his album, including "Betrayal" with Drake, "Rich MF" with Polo G and Lil Durk, "Molly Hearts," "MP5" featuring SoFaygo, and more. In the midst of the hyper-pop rage, we slowed things down with new cuts from Swae Lee and Jhené Aiko, Abra and Playboi Carti, Tiwa Savage, and others.
If you're looking for a playlist that encompasses most of the heat that has dropped recently, while placing a focus on different tastes within hip-hop and R&B, this is the right spot for you.
Make sure to follow us on TIDAL here and SoundCloud here, and scroll down to see which writer submitted what to the playlist.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
Young Thug - Tick Tock
Gunna & Taurus - 9 TIMES OUTTA 10
Trippie Redd - Rich MF (feat. Polo G & Lil Durk)
WizKid - Essence (feat. Justin Bieber & Tems)
The Weeknd - Take My Breath
Erika Marie (Editorial)
Common - When We Move (feat. Black Thought & Seun Kuti)
Big Boi & Sleepy Brown - The Big Sleep Is Over
Skrillex - Don't Go (feat. Justin Bieber & Don Toliver)
Young Thug - Tick Tock
Kevin Abstract - SIERRA NIGHTS (feat. Ryan Beatty)
Alex Cole (Editorial)
Young Thug - Tick Tock
Trippie Redd - Molly Hearts
Trippie Redd - Betrayal (feat. Drake)
The Weeknd - Take My Breath
Shenseea - Be Good
Joshua Robinson (Editorial)
Trippie Redd - MP5 (feat. SoFaygo)
Trippie Redd - Danny Phantom (feat. XXXTENTACION)
Jaden - Summer
Abra - Unlock It (feat. Playboi Carti)
K Camp - Slauson
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Tiwa Savage - Tales By Moonlight (feat. Amaarae)
Abra - Unlock It (feat. Playboi Carti)
TOBi & Jazz Cartier - Woah
Aron A. (Editorial)
Tiwa Savage - Work Fada (feat. Nas & Rich King)
Golden Rules - Never Die (Prefuse 73) [feat. Freddie Gibbs & Yasiin Bey]
City Fidelia - College Dropout
Sheff G - Run It Up (feat. Sleepy Hallow & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)
Mozzy - Unforgiven
Cole Blake (Editorial)
The Weeknd - Take My Breath
Young Thug - Tick Tock
Pink Siifu - BACK'!
Swae Lee & Jhene Aiko - In The Dark
Kevin Abstract - SIERRA NIGHTS (feat. Ryan Beatty)