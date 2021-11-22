It was a horrific week for hip-hop fans following the tragic passing of rapper Young Dolph. The 36-year-old Memphis native was fatally shot during a trip to his favorite bakery back home, ruining the week for all fans of the community leader. Dolph was much more than just one of the successful independent artists of his time -- he was somebody who always looked out for the people around him, including everybody on his Paper Route Empire label, his family, friends, and more. He was a good person, and it's heartbreaking to realize that he's truly gone.

As a tribute to the great Young Dolph, we're kicking off the newly-updated Staff Picks Playlist with three of our favorite songs spanning from his career, including "Penguins" and "No Sense" with Key Glock, as well as "Buy My Way In Heaven" from his album Rich Slave. RIP Dolph.

Following Dolph's songs on the playlist, we've got new music from Kanye West as the highly-anticipated "Life Of The Party" with André 3000 was finally released on the deluxe edition of DONDA. The updated playlist also includes new singles from Freddie Gibbs, Rico Nasty, Morray, Styles P, Earl Sweatshirt, and more.

Check out some of our editorial staff's favorite songs from the last month, as well as some older Young Dolph records, in the staff-curated playlist below.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Money Man - LLC (feat. MoneyBagg Yo)

Smiley - 38 (feat. Pressa)

Rico Nasty - Money (feat. Flo Milli)

NLE Choppa - I.Y.B.

Summer Walker - Toxic (feat. Lil Durk)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Kanye West - Life Of The Party (feat. Andre 3000)

Kanye West - Keep My Spirit Alive pt 2

Baby Keem - cocoa (feat. Don Toliver)

Leon Bridges - Summer Rain (feat. Jazmine Sullivan)

Freddie Gibbs - Black Illuminati (feat. Jadakiss)

Hayley Hynes (Editorial)

Saba - Stop That

Snoop Dogg - Get My Money (feat. ProHoeZak)

Adele - Cry Your Heart Out

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, & Silk Sonic - 777

Leon Bridges - Summer Rain (feat. Jazmine Sullivan)

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Freddie Gibbs - Black Illuminati (feat. Jadakiss)

Young Dolph & Key Glock - Penguins

Morray - Never Fail (feat. Benny The Butcher)

Cardi B - Bet It

Snoop Dogg - Diamond Life (feat. Mary J. Blige & DJ Cassidy)

Camino, D Smoke, & Wiz Khalifa - Steady

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

Earl Sweatshirt - 2010

WILLOW - t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l (Remix) [feat. Kid Cudi & Travis Barker]

KAYTRANADA - Intimidated (feat. H.E.R.)

Rico Nasty - Money (feat. Flo Milli)

Moses Sumney - Bystanders (in space)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Young Dolph - Buy My Way In Heaven

Key Glock - !!! (Don’t Who To Trust)

Key Glock - Channel 5

FKA twigs - Measure Of A Man (feat. Central Cee)

Young Dolph - No Sense (feat. Key Glock)

Aron A. (Editorial)

Freddie Gibbs - Black Illuminati (feat. Jadakiss)

KAYTRANADA - $payforhaiti (feat. Mach-Hommy)

D-Block Europe - Mood (feat. M Huncho)

Morray - Never Fail (feat. Benny The Butcher)

Styles P & Havoc - Nightmares 2 Dreams

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Rico Nasty - Money (feat. Flo Milli)

Earl Sweatshirt - 2010

Kanye West - Life Of The Party (feat. Andre 3000)

KAYTRANADA - $payforhaiti (feat. Mach-Hommy)

Freddie Gibbs - Black Illuminati (feat. Jadakiss)