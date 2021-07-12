Our new Staff Picks playlist update features music from Bas, J. Cole and Lil Tjay, Vince Staples, Post Malone, BIA and Nicki Minaj, Snoh Aalegra, Styles P, and more.
While it wasn't a wildly busy week for new music, there were definitely a few quality drops that you may have missed over the weekend. Last week, we were blessed with a new studio album from Vince Staples, a wonderfully produced album from Snoh Aalegra, a fresh full-length project from IDK, the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack, and one-off singles from some of music's biggest names, including Post Malone, J. Cole (who is featured on a new song with Bas and Lil Tjay), and more.
Many of the aforementioned artists managed to sneak onto the latest update of the HNHH Staff Picks playlist on SoundCloud and TIDAL (called TIDAL Wave over there). Each week, our editorial crew listens to the latest hip-hop and R&B music to curate a comprehensive playlist with all of our tastes. As you'll notice on this week's update, some of us were into more smooth listening with Snoh Aalegra and Zeina, others dove head-first into the Vince Staples album, and some took a varied approach.
This week's playlist is noticeably more mid and low-tempo than previous weeks, so if you're looking for some chilled-out music for your afternoon with some high-powered rap songs sprinkled in, this is the one for you.
Who has your favorite picks this week? Be sure to follow us on SoundCloud and TIDAL.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
Post Malone - Motley Crew
BIA & Nicki Minaj - WHOLE LOTTA MONEY (Remix)
Youngboy Never Broke Again - Nevada
Brent Faiyaz - Wasting Time (feat. Drake)
Doja Cat - Ain’t Shit
Alex Cole (Editorial)
Post Malone - Motley Crew
Snoh Aalegra - TANGERINE DREAM
Snoh Aalegra - LOST YOU
Vince Staples - SUNDOWN TOWN
Maluma - Sobrio
Joshua Robinson (Editorial)
Vince Staples - THE SHINING
Vince Staples - TAKE ME HOME (feat. Foushee)
Bas - The Jackie (feat. J. Cole & Lil Tjay)
Sarkodie - Vibration (feat. Vic Mensa)
Tkay Maidza - High Beams
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
Vince Staples - THE SHINING
Dave East & Harry Fraud - Diamonds
Styles P - Privilege
Styles P - Order In The Court
Femme It Forward & Rapsody - Iconic
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Zeina - Talk Luv
Snoh Aalegra - TASTE
Bas - The Jackie (feat. J. Cole & Lil Tjay)
Vince Staples - THE SHINING
Erika Marie (Editorial)
Bas - The Jackie (feat. J. Cole & Lil Tjay)
Post Malone - Motley Crew
Brent Faiyaz - Wasting Time (feat. Drake)
BIA & Nicki Minaj - WHOLE LOTTA MONEY (Remix)
Vince Staples - THE SHINING
Aron A. (Editorial)
Dave - Clash (feat. Stormzy)
Vince Staples - TAKE ME HOME (feat. Foushee)
Vince Staples - TAKING TRIPS
Babyface Ray - What The Business Is
Fredo - Wandsworth to Bullingdon (feat. Headie One)