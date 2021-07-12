While it wasn't a wildly busy week for new music, there were definitely a few quality drops that you may have missed over the weekend. Last week, we were blessed with a new studio album from Vince Staples, a wonderfully produced album from Snoh Aalegra, a fresh full-length project from IDK, the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack, and one-off singles from some of music's biggest names, including Post Malone, J. Cole (who is featured on a new song with Bas and Lil Tjay), and more.

Many of the aforementioned artists managed to sneak onto the latest update of the HNHH Staff Picks playlist on SoundCloud and TIDAL (called TIDAL Wave over there). Each week, our editorial crew listens to the latest hip-hop and R&B music to curate a comprehensive playlist with all of our tastes. As you'll notice on this week's update, some of us were into more smooth listening with Snoh Aalegra and Zeina, others dove head-first into the Vince Staples album, and some took a varied approach.

This week's playlist is noticeably more mid and low-tempo than previous weeks, so if you're looking for some chilled-out music for your afternoon with some high-powered rap songs sprinkled in, this is the one for you.

Who has your favorite picks this week? Be sure to follow us on SoundCloud and TIDAL.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Post Malone - Motley Crew

BIA & Nicki Minaj - WHOLE LOTTA MONEY (Remix)

Youngboy Never Broke Again - Nevada

Brent Faiyaz - Wasting Time (feat. Drake)

Doja Cat - Ain’t Shit

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Post Malone - Motley Crew

Snoh Aalegra - TANGERINE DREAM

Snoh Aalegra - LOST YOU

Vince Staples - SUNDOWN TOWN

Maluma - Sobrio

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

Vince Staples - THE SHINING

Vince Staples - TAKE ME HOME (feat. Foushee)

Bas - The Jackie (feat. J. Cole & Lil Tjay)

Sarkodie - Vibration (feat. Vic Mensa)

Tkay Maidza - High Beams

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Vince Staples - THE SHINING

Dave East & Harry Fraud - Diamonds

Styles P - Privilege

Styles P - Order In The Court

Femme It Forward & Rapsody - Iconic

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Zeina - Talk Luv

Snoh Aalegra - TASTE

Bas - The Jackie (feat. J. Cole & Lil Tjay)

Vince Staples - THE SHINING

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Bas - The Jackie (feat. J. Cole & Lil Tjay)

Post Malone - Motley Crew

Brent Faiyaz - Wasting Time (feat. Drake)

BIA & Nicki Minaj - WHOLE LOTTA MONEY (Remix)

Vince Staples - THE SHINING

Aron A. (Editorial)

Dave - Clash (feat. Stormzy)

Vince Staples - TAKE ME HOME (feat. Foushee)

Vince Staples - TAKING TRIPS

Babyface Ray - What The Business Is

Fredo - Wandsworth to Bullingdon (feat. Headie One)