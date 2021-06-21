Polo G and Migos just faced off in a battle for the #1 spot on the Billboard 200, which was awarded to the Chicago rapper after a solid first week of sales for his third studio album Hall Of Fame. Beating out Migos' Culture III album, the Atlanta-based trio ended up at the #2 spot with a strong first week, setting the tone for the next week of new music.

After getting two potential AOTY contenders a few weeks ago, hip-hop fans had more to listen to this weekend with new music from Gucci Mane, YSL Records' Unfoonk, newcomer Dro Kenji, GoldLink, and more being released. Every week, our editorial staff mulls over our favorite drops of the last few weeks, shining a light on our personal playlist picks for a complete look at what we've been listening to from our home offices. After Friday's releases, you'll see a few common themes from each of our editors with H.E.R. having a pretty popular album, Migos still dominating after a week, and the new singles from Vince Staples and Isaiah Rashad earning multiple picks on the latest playlist update.

This week's playlist starts off with Tyler, The Creator's new single "LUMBERJACK" before leading into more of the new music that was released last week, including picks from Kodak Black, Don Toliver, OMB Bloodbath, and more.

Check out all of our individual selections below and let us know who has the best taste in music.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Unfoonk & Young Stoner Life - Bait Em In (feat. Lil Keed)

Kodak Black - Feelin’ Peachy

Dro Kenji - SUPERSTAR

Migos - New Money

Polo G - Bloody Canvas

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Don Toliver - Drugs N Hella Melodies (feat. Kali Uchis)

H.E.R. - We Made It

H.E.R. - Trauma (feat. Cordae)

H.E.R. - Bloody Waters

H.E.R. - Paradise (feat. Yung Bleu)

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Tyler, The Creator - LUMBERJACK

Little Simz - Rollin Stone

Vince Staples - LAW OF AVERAGES

GoldLink - Raindrops (feat. Flo Milli)

H.E.R. - Trauma (feat. Cordae)

Erika Marie (Editorial)

H.E.R. - Find A Way (feat. Lil Baby)

Isaiah Rashad - Headshots (4r Da Locals)

Vince Staples - LAW OF AVERAGES

Travie McCoy - A Spoonful of Cinnamon

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Ruth B. - Sweet Chamomile

H.E.R. - Bloody Waters

Vince Staples - LAW OF AVERAGES

Migos - Jane

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Isaiah Rashad - Headshots (4r Da Locals)

Migos - Working A Fool

Tyler, The Creator - LUMBERJACK

Aron A. (Editorial)

Tyler, The Creator - LUMBERJACK

Gucci Mane - Top Of Shit (feat. 2 Chainz & Young Dolph)

Migos - New Money

Kojey Radical - 2FS

Portion - Ties

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

Tyler, The Creator - LUMBERJACK

Vince Staples - LAW OF AVERAGES

KyleYouMadeThat - Poof Be Gone (feat Yung Baby Tate, YVETTE, and Cheerlebridee)

OMB Bloodbath - Don’t Do It

Migos - Menace