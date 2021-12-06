Following a week of complete inactivity for music releases during the Thanksgiving holiday, everything picked back up with single drops from SZA, Brent Faiyaz, and more last week. Hip-hop was in for a treat at the end of the week too because we got full-length releases from Nardo Wick, Lucki (with production from F1lthy), EST Gee, Polo G, and more.

As we always do, our editorial staff checked out all of the releases we managed to catch from the last few weeks and curated a playlist on TIDAL and SoundCloud to show our loyal readers a little more of ourselves, offering our personal picks every week (or every other week). With much of our staff busy with year-end assignments, the playlist is a little less filled-out than in previous weeks, but you can still hear a lot of the hottest tracks below, courtesy of the HNHH gang!





This week, we're bringing you a playlist including new music from all of the aforementioned artists, as well as Gunna, Styles P and Havoc, Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, 070 Shake, Blxst, and more.

Check out what we individually chose for this week's playlist below, and listen to them underneath.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

SZA - I Hate U

Gunna - Too Easy (Remix) [feat. Future & Roddy Ricch]

070 Shake - Lose My Cool (feat. NLE Choppa)

Money Man - Numerology

TheHxliday - Doses

Hayley Hynes (Editorial)

Khalid - Scenic Drive (feat. Ari Lennox & Smino)

SZA - I Hate U

Juicy J & Wiz Khalifa - Pop That Trunk

Bryson Tiller - presents (feat. Kiana Ledé)

Adele - Oh My God

Taylor McCloud (Editorial)

DJ Snake & Future - U Are My High

Lil Peep & Harry Fraud - Old Me

Curren$y - Axe Capital (feat. Fiend)

BJ the Chicago Kid - Snowflakes (feat. Susan Carol)

Vic Mensa - What You Taught Us

Aron A. (Editorial)

EST Gee - All My Life

Lucki & F1lthy - Sparks Vision

Nardo Wick - Wickman

Styles P & Havoc - YO 2 QB

Brent Faiyaz - MERCEDES

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Blxst - About You

070 Shake - Lose My Cool (feat. NLE Choppa)

Brent Faiyaz - MERCEDES

SZA - I Hate U

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Nardo Wick - Wicked Witch

Brent Faiyaz - MERCEDES

Tanerélle - No One Else (feat. Barnacle Boi)

Polo G - Suicide (feat. Lil Tjay)