Music looks to be in a pretty good place right now, and we're still waiting for some of the most widely recognized artists to release their upcoming albums. As the world soaks in information regarding Kanye West's tenth studio album, which will reportedly release this week, hip-hop fans have been enjoying the latest posthumous album from Pop Smoke, the late 20-year-old music superstar. Despite some of the people closest to him, including producer 808Melo and his best friend Mike Dee, denouncing the album, fans have been singling out a few songs for their individual playlists, and we're doing the same for this week's iteration of the Staff Picks Playlist.

Uploaded to TIDAL and SoundCloud this morning, you can scroll through all of our editorial staff's picks for this week, including a handful of Pop Smoke records, some one-off tracks from Tyler, The Creator and Vince Staples' respective recent albums, and other singles that have dropped recently. We're also shining a spotlight on rising rappers like OMB Bloodbath, who came through last week with her debut project Blood Sample, as well as BIA, who remains one of the women in rap making the most noise right now. We have also included new songs from Teezo Touchdown, WILLOW, and Rico Nasty, giving this update an edge, unlike other weeks.

Check out this week's playlist update below and let us know who has the best submissions. Follow us on SoundCloud here and TIDAL here.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Pop Smoke - Bout A Million (feat. 21 Savage & 42 Dugg)

Pop Smoke - Manslaughter (feat. Rick Ross & The-Dream)

OMB Bloodbath - Not Gang (feat. EST Gee)

Rico Nasty - Magic

BIA & Nicki Minaj - WHOLE LOTTA MONEY (Remix)

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Wiki - Starting Today

Vince Staples - THE SHINING

Pop Smoke - Tell The Vision (feat. Kanye West & Pusha T)

Kevin Abstract - SLUGGER (feat. $NOT & slowthai)

The Alchemist - Tear Away Shorts (Instrumental)

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

Willow - XTRA (feat. Tierra Whack)

KSI - The Moment

Kevin Abstract - SLUGGER (feat. $NOT & slowthai)

Vince Staples - TAKE ME HOME (feat. Fousheé)

Teezo Touchdown - Mid

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Pop Smoke - Mr. Jones (feat. Future)

Tyler, The Creator - CORSO

Benny The Butcher - Pyrex Picasso (feat. Rick Hyde & Conway The Machine)

BigWalkDog - Came From The Bottom

ToBi - Off The Drugs (feat. Mick Jenkins)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Pop Smoke - Bout A Million (feat. 21 Savage & 42 Dugg)

SYD - Fast Car

JMSN - Love 2 U

Fana Hues - Desert Flower (Remix) [feat. Mereba]

Pop Smoke - Coupe

Aron A. (Editorial)

Pop Smoke & The Neptunes - Top Shotta (feat. Pusha-T, Travi, & BEAM)

Pop Smoke - Brush Em (feat. Rah Swish)

Abra Cadabra - Somebody's Son (feat. Pressplay)

Blxst & Bino Rideaux - Program

Skillibeng - Pull Up (feat. Dutchavelli & Topsquad)