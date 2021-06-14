Our brand new Staff Picks playlist update features new music from Migos, Polo G, Doja Cat, French Montana, Pi'erre Bourne, Megan Thee Stallion, Kodak Black, Larry June, & more.
Polo G and Migos are currently competing for the top spot on next week's Billboard 200-- and it looks like Capalot may have a slight lead over the three-man group as evidenced by their respective first-week projections. In addition to their amazing first-week numbers, both artists have landed multiple new songs on our weekly-updated Staff Picks Playlist.
With the releases of Migos' Culture III and Polo G's Hall Of Fame, our editors had their hands filled with new music over the weekend. That wasn't even all of it. Pi'erre Bourne finally released The Life of Pi'erre 5. Kodak Black came through with a special project for his birthday. Larry June dropped a mindful new album. Bobby Sessions released a feature-filled album called Manifest. Blog page 6ixbuzz uploaded a project highlighting Canada's best young talent in hip-hop. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.
With so much new music being released this last week, we got a chance to put together a solid new playlist filled with our favorites from the pack. If you're curious to see what's been playing in our headphones as we get our work done, check out our individual selections below. Be sure to check out the new update of the Staff Picks Playlist on SoundCloud and let us know who has the best picks this week.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
Migos & Pop Smoke - Light It Up
Doja Cat - Need To Know
Megan Thee Stallion - Thot Shit
Lil Gotit & NAV - Collages (feat. Millie Go Lightly)
Pressa - Second Hand Smoke
Cole Blake (Editorial)
Doja Cat - Need To Know
Migos - Having Our Way (feat. Drake)
Larry June - Tangible Assets
Larry June - Intercepted (feat. Money Man)
Tkay Maidza - Cashmere
Erika Marie (Editorial)
Doja Cat - Need to Know
Migos - Having Our Way (feat. Drake)
DreamDoll - Tryouts
Yung Bleu, Chris Brown, & 2 Chainz - Baddest
French Montana - FWMGAB
Joshua Robinson (Editorial)
Polo G - Go Part 1 (feat. G Herbo)
Pi'erre Bourne - Switching Lanes (feat. Playboi Carti)
Migos - Avalanche
Migos - Picasso (feat. Future)
Madusa S. (Editorial)
Polo G & Nicki Minaj - For the Love of New York
SAINt JHN & SZA - Just For Me (Space Jam: A New Legacy)
Doja Cat - Need To Know
Don Toliver, Lil Durk, & Latto - Fast Lane
Migos - Type Shit (feat. Cardi B)
Alex Cole (Editorial)
Emotional Oranges - Lock It Up (feat. THEY.)
Emotional Oranges - No Words (feat. Yendry)
Pi’erre Bourne - 42
Pi’erre Bourne - Couch
Pi’erre Bourne - Switching Lanes (feat. Playboi Carti)
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
Migos - Vaccine
Migos - Jane
Kodak Black - Feelin’ Peachy
Migos - Avalanche
Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud - Sink
Aron A. (Editorial)
Migos - Malibu (feat. Polo G)
Polo G - Fame & Riches (feat. Roddy Ricch)
Larry June - Intercepted (feat. Money Man)
NorthSideBenji & 6ixbuzz - Poppin
Dappy - Bolo (feat. Abra Cadabra)