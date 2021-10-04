We've made it through another week and as always, some of our favorite artists were there to reward us for our hard work, dropping new singles, albums, and more. Meek Mill was among the rappers releasing new projects this week, and Lil Wayne teamed up with Rich The Kid for a collab album too. We were also blessed with full-length projects from Atlanta underground rapper Thouxanbanfauni, rising artist Lonr., and OTF rapper Booka600. Of the new releases, our editorial staff carefully went through each new release and submitted our personal five favorite tracks from the last month of action, coming through with the latest update of our exclusive playlist on TIDAL and SoundCloud.

In addition to this weekend's Fire Emoji and R&B Season Playlist updates, we've also brought you the latest changes to the Staff Picks Playlist, which includes some selections from Meek Mill's album, Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid's collab, and more. We've also got a myriad of songs from up-and-coming R&B stars, including NAO, Amaal, and more, as well as songs from some rap favorites, like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Westside Gunn, Mach-Hommy, and others.

This is the largest playlist update for Staff Picks in a long time, with forty-two new songs being updated on TIDAL.

Check out what each writer chose for the playlist this week and be sure to follow us on SoundCloud and TIDAL.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Smoke Strong

Baby Keem - issues

Gunna & Future - Too Easy

Baby Keem - gorgeous

YoungBoy Never Broke Again - No Where

Hayley Hynes (Editorial)

Meek Mill - Northside Southside (feat. Giggs)

Lil Nas X - AM I DREAMING (feat. Miley Cyrus)

Lonr. - CUFFIN (feat. Coi Leray)

Amaal - Heaven

Kali Uchis - fue mejor (feat. SZA)

Taylor McCloud (Editorial)

Icewear Vezzo - Everyday (feat. Future)

Mahalia - Roadside (feat. AJ Tracey)

Wale - Poke It Out (feat. J. Cole)

Cookin Soul - Thug Till It’s Over (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

Cookin Soul - Come On Baby (feat. Mac Miller)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Meek Mill - Hot (feat. MoneyBagg Yo)

Unusual Demont - VANTA

Unusual Demont - PURPLE

City Morgue - WHAT’S MY NAME

Zack Fox - fafo

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Burna Boy - Want It All (feat. Polo G)

Mahalia - Roadside (feat. AJ Tracey)

Key Glock - Ambition For Cash

JoJo - Anxiety (Burlinda’s Theme)

Amaal - Heaven

Aron A. (Editorial)

NorthSideBenji - Keep Runnin’

Meek Mill - Tweaking (feat. Vory)

Meek Mill - Intro (Hate On Me)

Yo Gotti - For The Record

Bino Rideaux - LEMME FIND OUT (feat. Roddy Ricch)

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Wiki - All I Need (feat. Earl Sweatshirt)

Wiki - Ego Death

Mach-Hommy - Blackamoor Brooch

Mach-Hommy - Cardio (feat. Kungg Fuu)

City Morgue - WHAT’S MY NAME

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

NAO - Amazing Grace

NAO - Postcards (feat. serpentwithfeet)

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid - Feelin’ Like Tunechi

Wale - Poke It Out (feat. J. Cole)

Lonr. - RENT FREE

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Meek Mill - Intro (Hate On Me)

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid - Feelin’ Like Tunechi

Yo Gotti - For The Record

Lakeyah & DJ Drama - Check (feat. MoneyBagg Yo)

Joyner Lucas - Your Heart (feat. J. Cole)