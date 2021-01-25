The latest update of our Staff Picks playlist features new music from Lil Wayne, Fat Joe, BRS Kash, Young Dolph, Wale, Pnb Rock, Tee Grizzley, and many more.
We're nearly through the first month of the year, and we've been blessed with a bunch of new music, including fresh releases from some of the hottest artists in the business. This week, we received new content from Fat Joe with his summer-ready "Sunshine", which samples Rihanna and Luther Vandross, Lil Wayne, who came through with his latest collaboration with rising star Foushée, BRS Kash, who dropped his stellar debut mixtape, and many more. Our staff mulled over all the recent releases and curated a playlist of our most-added tracks, including all of the aforementioned records.
The playlist starts off with "Sunshine" before leading into Wale's latest record "Good Vibes (Za)", which has stirred up some drama between the rapper and his constant foe Tomi Lahren. Then, the viral "Throat Baby" remix by BRS Kash, DaBaby, and City Girls spices things up before PnB Rock's collaboration with the late King Von. We've also included Morray's "Quicksand", Tee Grizzley's new collaboration with his brother Baby Grizzley, Funkmaster Flex's track with the recently-freed Rowdy Rebel, and much more.
Check out the brand new playlist update on SoundCloud below and, if you're a TIDAL subscriber, you can peep it there too! Let us know who had the best contributions this week.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
BRS Kash - Kash App (feat. Mulatto)
Morray - Quicksand
BRS Kash - Shake
Fredo Bang - Top (feat. Lil Durk) [Remix]
Juice WRLD & Young Thug - Bad Boy
Paul Pirotta (Sales)
RiFF RAFF - Tip Toe 4 (feat. Yelawolf)
Fat Joe - Sunshine (The Light) [feat. DJ Khaled & Amorphous]
Wale - Good Vibes (Za)
Tiesto - The Business, Pt. II (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
Mike Rapp (Sales)
Fat Joe - Sunshine (The Light) [feat. DJ Khaled & Amorphous]
Funkmaster Flex & Rowdy Rebel - Re Route
BTG Ent & HennyTrack - CHANEL (feat. Maui Mac)
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
Young Dolph - Green Light (feat. Key Glock)
Tee Grizzley - Gave That Back (feat. Baby Grizzley)
Lil Wayne - Ain't Got Time (feat. Foushée)
Erick The Architect - Let It Go
Cole Blake (Editorial)
Lil Wayne - Ain't Got Time (feat. Foushée)
Madlib - Dirtknock
Wale - Good Vibes (Za)
Juice WRLD & Young Thug - Bad Boy
YBN Nahmir - Opp Stoppa (feat. 21 Savage)
Erika Marie (Editorial)
Fat Joe - Sunshine (The Light) [feat. DJ Khaled & Amorphous]
Wale - Good Vibes (Za)
Funkmaster Flex & Rowdy Rebel - Re Route
Erick The Architect - Let It Go
Lil Wayne - Ain't Got Time (feat. Foushée)
Madusa S. (Editorial)
BRS Kash - No Manners
BRS Kash - Kash App (feat. Mulatto)
Armani Caesar - Nerve Of You
PnB Rock - Rose Gold (feat. King Von)
BRS Kash - Feel Better (feat. Toosii)
Alex Cole (Editorial)
Lil Skies - Fade Away
24hrs - Real Walker
Duke Deuce - Soldiers Steppin
Yung Bleu - Ghetto Love Birds
Young Dolph - Large Amounts
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Peewee Longway & Cassius Jay - Trap It Out (feat. Lil Baby)
Young Dolph - Fast
Peewee Longway & Cassius Jay - Heaven Got A Ghetto
Young Dolph - Large Amounts