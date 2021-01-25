We're nearly through the first month of the year, and we've been blessed with a bunch of new music, including fresh releases from some of the hottest artists in the business. This week, we received new content from Fat Joe with his summer-ready "Sunshine", which samples Rihanna and Luther Vandross, Lil Wayne, who came through with his latest collaboration with rising star Foushée, BRS Kash, who dropped his stellar debut mixtape, and many more. Our staff mulled over all the recent releases and curated a playlist of our most-added tracks, including all of the aforementioned records.

The playlist starts off with "Sunshine" before leading into Wale's latest record "Good Vibes (Za)", which has stirred up some drama between the rapper and his constant foe Tomi Lahren. Then, the viral "Throat Baby" remix by BRS Kash, DaBaby, and City Girls spices things up before PnB Rock's collaboration with the late King Von. We've also included Morray's "Quicksand", Tee Grizzley's new collaboration with his brother Baby Grizzley, Funkmaster Flex's track with the recently-freed Rowdy Rebel, and much more.

Check out the brand new playlist update on SoundCloud below and, if you're a TIDAL subscriber, you can peep it there too! Let us know who had the best contributions this week.

BRS Kash - Kash App (feat. Mulatto)

Morray - Quicksand

BRS Kash - Shake

Fredo Bang - Top (feat. Lil Durk) [Remix]

Juice WRLD & Young Thug - Bad Boy

RiFF RAFF - Tip Toe 4 (feat. Yelawolf)

Fat Joe - Sunshine (The Light) [feat. DJ Khaled & Amorphous]

Wale - Good Vibes (Za)

Tiesto - The Business, Pt. II (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

Funkmaster Flex & Rowdy Rebel - Re Route

BTG Ent & HennyTrack - CHANEL (feat. Maui Mac)

Young Dolph - Green Light (feat. Key Glock)

Tee Grizzley - Gave That Back (feat. Baby Grizzley)

Lil Wayne - Ain't Got Time (feat. Foushée)

Erick The Architect - Let It Go

Lil Wayne - Ain't Got Time (feat. Foushée)

Madlib - Dirtknock

YBN Nahmir - Opp Stoppa (feat. 21 Savage)

BRS Kash - No Manners

Armani Caesar - Nerve Of You

PnB Rock - Rose Gold (feat. King Von)

BRS Kash - Feel Better (feat. Toosii)

Lil Skies - Fade Away

24hrs - Real Walker

Duke Deuce - Soldiers Steppin

Yung Bleu - Ghetto Love Birds

Young Dolph - Large Amounts

Peewee Longway & Cassius Jay - Trap It Out (feat. Lil Baby)

Young Dolph - Fast

Peewee Longway & Cassius Jay - Heaven Got A Ghetto

