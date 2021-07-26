It seemed as though Kanye West was all set to release his tenth studio album, titled DONDA, following his internet-breaking event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but those plans fell apart when it was revealed that the world would need to wait an additional two weeks to hear the full body of work. As we waited though, it's not like we were left with subpar music. Last week saw more than enough quality releases to keep us entertained until DONDA officially arrives on streaming platforms, and we're shining a light on all of our favorites with this week's playlist update.

At the start of every week, our editorial staff looks over all of the previous week's releases (as well as those from weeks prior) to get you a playlist complete with all of our favorite songs from the last month and a bit. Last week's highlights included Lil Nas X's music video for "INDUSTRY BABY" with Jack Harlow, Yung Bleu's new album Moon Boy, Dave's sensational new album, and more, which we've included in the playlist below.

If you're interested in seeing which writer picked which songs, scroll down to see our individual picks. Enjoy this week's playlist update and be sure to subscribe to our pages on SoundCloud and TIDAL.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY

OMB Bloodbath - Don’t Do It

Trippie Redd - Holy Smokes (feat Lil Uzi Vert)

Belly, The Weeknd, & Young Thug - Better Believe

Rico Nasty - Magic

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Moor Mother - Shekere (feat. Iojii)

Smiley - Over The Top (feat. Drake)

Isaiah Rashad - Wat U Sed (feat. Iamdoechii & Kal Banx)

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Dave - Clash (feat. Stormzy)

Yung Bleu - Beautiful Lies (feat. Kehlani)

Ransom - Blackwater (feat. Rome Streetz)

Leon Bridges - Magnolias

Childish Major - Disrespectful (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

GASHI - Sleeping On My Left

Pop Smoke - Brush Em (feat. Rah Swish)

Pop Smoke - Money Man (feat. Killa)

Pop Smoke - Tell The Vision (feat. Kanye West & Pusha-T)

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

Childish Major - Money Power Respect

Lil Duke - So Long (feat. Gunna & CEO Trayle)

James Blake - Say What You Will

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Boldy James & The Alchemist - First 48 Freestyle

Dave East & Harry Fraud - Uncle Ric (feat. Benny The Butcher)

EST Gee - 5500 Degrees (feat. Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, & Rylo Rodriguez)

Young Dolph, Key Glock, & Paper Route Empire - Blu Boyz (feat. Snupe Bandz)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Chiiild - Eventually

Alina Baraz - Alone With You

Yung Bleu - Tired Of You (feat. H.E.R.)

Aron A. (Editorial)

Dave - In The Fire

Yung Bleu - Unforgiving (feat. Davido)

Dave - System (feat. WizKid)