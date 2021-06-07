Before we move onto this next week's state of affairs, which will bring us new full-length projects from the Migos and Polo G, we're enjoying last week's new music, which included fresh releases from Lil Durk & Lil Baby, radio legend Peter Rosenberg, Lloyd Banks, and more.

Every kind of hip-hop fan got to enjoy last week's slate of new music. If you've been listening to rap for most of your life, lyrical kingpin Lloyd Banks came through with a fiery new album after many years of inactivity. Peter Rosenberg also gathered up some of the East Coast's best talents for his first official foray into A&Ring. If you're more of a new school hip-hop lover, Lil Durk and Lil Baby had the mainstream locked down this week. BROCKHAMPTON also added some more new music onto their recent ROADRUNNER release. Of course, we're also showing love to the R&B crowd with this week's edition of the Staff Picks Playlist, tacking on some Foushée, Q, Mustafa, and more.

This playlist is updated every Monday with our staff's favorite new songs of the last few weeks.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

LPB Poody & Lil Wayne - Batman (Remix) [feat. MoneyBagg Yo]

KILLY - FINER THINGS

Roddy Ricch - Late At Night

Pressa - Second Hand Smoke

Lil Baby & Lil Durk - How It Feels

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Lil Baby, Lil Durk, & Travis Scott - Hats Off

Roddy Ricch - Late At Night

Denzel Curry & PlayThatBoiZay - Bad Luck

BROCKHAMPTON - PRESSURE / BOW WOW (feat. ssgkobe)

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Peter Rosenberg - S.R.D. (feat. Styles P, Ransom, & Smoke DZA)

Lloyd Banks - Empathy (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

Jasiah - Art of War (feat. Denzel Curry & Rico Nasty)

Ty Dolla $ign - BLACKS N MEXICANS (feat. ScHoolboy Q & B-Real)

Roddy Ricch - Late At Night

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Thouxanbanfauni - IRS

Lil Baby, Lil Durk, & Meek Mill - Still Runnin

Sleepy Hallow - Murda She Wrote

Bad Bunny - Yonaguni

Lloyd Banks - Empathy (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Lloyd Banks - Sidewalks

Lloyd Banks - Empathy (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

Lloyd Banks - Death By Design

Evidence - All Of That Said (feat. Boldy James)

Peter Rosenberg - Hallways (feat. Roc Marciano & Flee Lord)

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

Nasaan - BUSY (feat. SwaVay)

Lil Baby & Lil Durk - Okay

Foushée - I don't love you no more

Belly - Zero Love (feat. MoneyBagg Yo)

Mustafa - Capo (feat. Sampha)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Q - Want

Foushée - candy grapes (feat. Steve Lacy)

Greentea Peng - Free My People (feat. Simmy & Kid Cruise)

Lloyd Banks - Empathy (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

Snoh Aalegra - TROUBLED WATERS

Aron A. (Editorial)

Lil Baby & Lil Durk - Please

Meek Mill - Flamerz Flow

Peter Rosenberg - Snake Eyes (feat. Ghostface Killah, Crimeapple, & Jim Jones)

Pa Salieu - Glidin' (feat. slowthai)

Lloyd Banks - Crown