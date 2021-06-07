Our brand new Staff Picks playlist update features new music from Lil Baby & Lil Durk, Lloyd Banks, Roddy Ricch, Peter Rosenberg, Meek Mill, BROCKHAMPTON, Foushée, & more.
Before we move onto this next week's state of affairs, which will bring us new full-length projects from the Migos and Polo G, we're enjoying last week's new music, which included fresh releases from Lil Durk & Lil Baby, radio legend Peter Rosenberg, Lloyd Banks, and more.
Every kind of hip-hop fan got to enjoy last week's slate of new music. If you've been listening to rap for most of your life, lyrical kingpin Lloyd Banks came through with a fiery new album after many years of inactivity. Peter Rosenberg also gathered up some of the East Coast's best talents for his first official foray into A&Ring. If you're more of a new school hip-hop lover, Lil Durk and Lil Baby had the mainstream locked down this week. BROCKHAMPTON also added some more new music onto their recent ROADRUNNER release. Of course, we're also showing love to the R&B crowd with this week's edition of the Staff Picks Playlist, tacking on some Foushée, Q, Mustafa, and more.
This playlist is updated every Monday with our staff's favorite new songs of the last few weeks. For last week's playlist, click here. Follow us on SoundCloud and TIDAL to be sure to hear the fresh picks, and follow us on Spotify here for our R&B Season and Fire Emoji playlists.
Who has the best picks this week?
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
LPB Poody & Lil Wayne - Batman (Remix) [feat. MoneyBagg Yo]
KILLY - FINER THINGS
Roddy Ricch - Late At Night
Pressa - Second Hand Smoke
Lil Baby & Lil Durk - How It Feels
Cole Blake (Editorial)
Lil Baby, Lil Durk, & Travis Scott - Hats Off
Roddy Ricch - Late At Night
Denzel Curry & PlayThatBoiZay - Bad Luck
BROCKHAMPTON - PRESSURE / BOW WOW (feat. ssgkobe)
Erika Marie (Editorial)
Peter Rosenberg - S.R.D. (feat. Styles P, Ransom, & Smoke DZA)
Lloyd Banks - Empathy (feat. Freddie Gibbs)
Jasiah - Art of War (feat. Denzel Curry & Rico Nasty)
Ty Dolla $ign - BLACKS N MEXICANS (feat. ScHoolboy Q & B-Real)
Roddy Ricch - Late At Night
Alex Cole (Editorial)
Thouxanbanfauni - IRS
Lil Baby, Lil Durk, & Meek Mill - Still Runnin
Sleepy Hallow - Murda She Wrote
Bad Bunny - Yonaguni
Lloyd Banks - Empathy (feat. Freddie Gibbs)
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
Lloyd Banks - Sidewalks
Lloyd Banks - Empathy (feat. Freddie Gibbs)
Lloyd Banks - Death By Design
Evidence - All Of That Said (feat. Boldy James)
Peter Rosenberg - Hallways (feat. Roc Marciano & Flee Lord)
Joshua Robinson (Editorial)
Nasaan - BUSY (feat. SwaVay)
Lil Baby & Lil Durk - Okay
Foushée - I don't love you no more
Belly - Zero Love (feat. MoneyBagg Yo)
Mustafa - Capo (feat. Sampha)
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Q - Want
Foushée - candy grapes (feat. Steve Lacy)
Greentea Peng - Free My People (feat. Simmy & Kid Cruise)
Lloyd Banks - Empathy (feat. Freddie Gibbs)
Snoh Aalegra - TROUBLED WATERS
Aron A. (Editorial)
Lil Baby & Lil Durk - Please
Meek Mill - Flamerz Flow
Peter Rosenberg - Snake Eyes (feat. Ghostface Killah, Crimeapple, & Jim Jones)
Pa Salieu - Glidin' (feat. slowthai)
Lloyd Banks - Crown