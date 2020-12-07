Our regular-updated staff-curated playlist is getting a little bit of a face-lift. For over the last year, the playlist has been exclusive to TIDAL. While it will still be hosted on the streaming service, we're also bringing it to SoundCloud to make sure more of you can vibe out with us. Also, instead of dropping this in the middle/end of the week, we're going to be kicking off the week with our Staff Picks, considering all of the past week's releases and adding what we've been messing with the most.

This new era of the Staff Picks playlist begins today with the most recent update, which begins on a high note with both new records from Lil Baby. We've also got a curated selection of hits from Megan Thee Stallion's debut studio album, a new cut from Aminé off the Limbo deluxe, some Rico Nasty from her debut album, and way more. All in all, we'll always be bringing you about thirty of our favorite songs from the last month or so, so if you're interested in hearing what each HNHH writer has been bumping, you'll always be able to know.

Check out what everyone individually chose to be on the playlist below, follow us on SoundCloud here, and sign up for your free 30-day TIDAL trial here, so you can stream the playlist over there too.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Lil Baby - Errbody

Lil Tjay - None Of Your Love

Tyla Yaweh - Stuntin' On You (Remix) [feat. DDG & Dame D.O.L.L.A.]

Megan Thee Stallion - Movie (feat. Lil Durk)

DaBaby - Gucci Peacoat

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Drakeo The Ruler - Too Famous

Boldy James - On Ten (feat. Real Bad Men)

Roc Marciano - Covid Cough

Drakeo The Ruler - We Know The Truth (feat. Icewear Vezzo & ALLBLACK)

Tobe Nwigwe - Father Figure (feat. Royce Da 5’9” & Black Thought)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Elhae - Fun Fact (feat. Rick Ross)

Justin Rarri - THUGBABY (feat. Gunna)

Lil Baby - On Me

J.I. - Excuse My Pain

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Megan Thee Stallion - Freaky Girls (feat. SZA)

Aminé - Mrs. Clean

Run The Jewels - the ground below

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Tobe Nwigwe - Father Figure (feat. Royce Da 5’9” & Black Thought)

Rico Nasty - Check Me Out

DJ Scheme, Cordae & Ski Mask The Slump God - Soda (feat. Take A Daytrip)

North Kingsley - False Idols (feat. RZA)

AZ - Different

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Smoove'L- 4 The Fashion

Jackboy - Man Down (feat. Sada Baby)

Kash Doll - Bossa Nova (feat. Tee Grizzley)

SAINt JHN - Freedom Is Priceless

Aron A (Editorial)

Abra Cadabra - Flicky

Pressa - Blackberry Zap (feat. Jackboy)

ENNY - Peng Black Girls Remix (feat. Jorja Smith)

Tesselated - Sweeter