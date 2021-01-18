The holiday rush is finally in the rearview window. In a couple of days, President-elect Joe Biden will simply become President Joe Biden and, hopefully, that allows us to officially put Trump behind us, too. With the pandemic still raging on, an attempted siege of the U.S. Capitol making headline news, and more madness in the first eighteen days of the new year, it feels like 2021 doesn't have much positivity in store for us. Hopefully, that changes, but at least one thing has been consistent this year so far: music.

We're all waiting for Drake to officially announce the release date for his next studio album Certified Lover Boy, which he previously said would arrive this month. That doesn't mean that artists aren't releasing some of their best work, though. In the last few weeks, while output has seemingly been a little dryer, some of our favorites came through with great music to keep us from going completely nuts. We've got new albums from Playboi Carti, the last-ever music video from Juice WRLD (featuring Young Thug), a potential star-making single from Flo Milli, and a bunch of lesser-known joints to get us moving our toes in the living room.

This week, the HNHH Staff compiled another edition of the Staff Picks playlist, known as TIDAL Wave on TIDAL, which you can enjoy below. As always, check out our individual contributions, outlined below, and let us know who had the best picks.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

DaBaby - Masterpiece

Juice WRLD - Bad Boy (feat. Young Thug)

Flo Milli - Roaring 20s

Saweetie - Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat)

COTIS - Not Around

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Playboi Carti - Rockstar Made

Playboi Carti - Stop Breathing

Playboi Carti - Vamp Anthem

Playboi Carti - M3tamorphosis (feat. Kid Cudi)

Playboi Carti - Over

Madusa S. (Editorial)

Westside Tut - Cry Over (feat. Lil Durk)

Lil Eazzyy - Onna Come Up (feat. G Herbo) [Remix]

Rich The Kid - Split

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Asiahn - Gucci Frames (feat. Grandmaster Vic)

Night Lovell, Lindasson, & FTG Reggie - A Lot

Emotional Oranges - Bonafide (feat. Chiiild)

Ebhoni - Hit This

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

7xvethegenius - Break Soul

Smoke DZA, Nym Lo, & Jayy Grams - Lavish (feat. Conway the Machine, 183rd, & Ot the Real)

Nyck Caution - Bad Day (feat. Denzel Curry)

Lloyd Banks - Element Of Surprise

Guilty Simpson & Self Serve - Live Forever

Aron A. (Editorial)

Lil Berete - War Ready

Ghetts - Skengman (feat. Stormzy)

Fredo Bang - Doin My Dance (feat. Moneybagg Yo)

Skillibeng - Hot

The Plug - Fashion (feat. M24 & Fivio Foreign)

Mike Rapp (Sales)

Westside Gunn, Smoke DZA, & Wale - The Hurt Business

Nyck Caution - Bad Day (feat. Denzel Curry)

Lloyd Banks - Element Of Surprise

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Saweetie - Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat)

Westside Gunn, Smoke DZA, & Wale - The Hurt Business

Madlib - Road of the Lonely Ones

DaBaby - Masterpiece

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Nyck Caution - Bad Day (feat. Denzel Curry)

DaBaby - Masterpiece

Juice WRLD - Bad Boy (feat. Young Thug)

Smoke DZA, Nym Lo, & Jayy Grams - Lavish (feat. Conway the Machine, 183rd, & Ot the Real)