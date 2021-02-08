Things finally heated up last week with a few high-profile hip-hop releases, including the re-emergence of Cardi B with her single "Up", Dreamville's J.I.D. coming through with three new loosies on streaming services, Pooh Shiesty's debut mixtape, and more. We're still waiting on the year to heat up with album releases from some of the biggest artists in the world, including Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and others, but we're not exactly starving out here.

Every week, our staff mulls over our favorite releases from the last few weeks, contributing about five songs each to be added to our official Staff Picks playlist, also known as the TIDAL Wave playlist on TIDAL. The playlist gives you a chance to see what your favorite editor has been personally bumping, as well as the opportunity to check out some of the hottest recent drops in one place. This week, we've got the new releases from J.I.D., a new single from Freddie Gibbs and ScHoolboy Q, some selections from Pooh Shiesty's tape, Dusty Locane's high-power new track, and much more.

Sift through what each staff member added to the playlist below and let us know who you think had the best picks.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Yella Beezy - STAR (feat. Erica Banks)

Dusty Locane - Rumble

Pooh Shiesty - Box Of Churches (feat. 21 Savage)

BRS Kash - No Manners

BRS Kash - Kash App (feat. Mulatto)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

J.I.D. - Bruuuh (Remix) [with Denzel Curry]

Freddie Gibbs - Gang Signs (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

Curren$y - Misty

J.I.D. - Ballads (with Conway The Machine)

Jim Jones & Harry Fraud - Lose Lose

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Morray - Kingdom

Tee Grizzley - Late Night Calls

H.E.R. - Fight For You

Lucky Daye - On Read (feat. Tiana Major9)

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

Vic Mensa - SHELTER (feat. Wyclef Jean & Chance the Rapper)

Deante' Hitchcock - Growing Up/Mother God (Live)

Pooh Shiesty - Guard Up

Key! & Tony Seltzer - Rida Rida

Jazmine Sullivan - Price Tags (feat. Anderson .Paak)

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Freddie Gibbs - Gang Signs (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

J.I.D. - Bruuuh (Remix) [with Denzel Curry]

Vic Mensa - SHELTER (feat. Wyclef Jean & Chance the Rapper)

Cardi B - Up

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Freddie Gibbs - Gang Signs (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

J.I.D. - Ballads (with Conway The Machine)

J.I.D. - Bruuuh (Remix) [with Denzel Curry]

Rich The Kid - Laughin (feat. DaBaby)

Curren$y - Misty

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Pooh Shiesty - Take A Life (feat. Foogiano)

Victoria Monét - F.U.C.K.

Night Lovell - Counting Down The List

J.I.D. - Bruuuh (Remix) [with Denzel Curry]