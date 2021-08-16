Following a two-week hiatus, the Staff Picks Playlist has returned with all of the hottest new hip-hop/R&B music in one place. With a lot of catching up to do, the playlist returns following project releases from Nas, Benny The Butcher, and many more, meaning this week's update is filled to the brim with songs that you'll want to add to your personal playlists. Unfortunately, *checks notes*, we're still without Kanye West's DONDA though, so we're all still waiting for news on that before it dominates the playlist.

For this week's update, our staff shows out with a bunch of creme-de-la-creme rappers, including Nas with "Death Row East," JID with "Ambassel," Denzel Curry with "The Game," Boldy James with "Brickmile to Montana," and a number of Benny The Butcher cuts. Of course, some of our writers took a more mainstream route, nominating Lizzo's new single with Cardi B, Lil Nas X's "INDUSTRY BABY" with Jack Harlow, and more. Still, you'll likely be able to find one or two songs that weren't on your radar here.

If you're interested in seeing which writer picked which songs, scroll down to see our individual picks. Enjoy this week's playlist update and be sure to subscribe to our pages on SoundCloud and TIDAL.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Swae Lee - Ball Is Life (feat. Jack Harlow)

Wizkid - Essence (feat. Justin Bieber & Tems)

Sleepy Hallow - 2055 (feat. Coi Leray)

Smiley - Over The Top (feat. Drake)

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Denzel Curry - The Game

Boldy James & The Alchemist - Brickmile To Montana (feat. Benny The Butcher)

Nas - Death Row East

Ludacris - Butter.Atl

JID - Ambassel

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Pell - Flight (feat. Dave B)

Nao - Wait

Benny The Butcher - The Iron Curtain

Benny The Butcher - Flood The Block

Jackboy - You Can Go (Na Na Na)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Money Man - Live Sum Mo

Young Nudy - Keep It In The Street

Jenevieve - Résumé

Nas - Death Row East

Young Nudy - Know How I Rock (feat. PeeWee LongWay)

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

K Camp - Slauson

K Camp - Rare Film

Injury Reserve - Knees

Nao - Wait

Rexx Life Raj - Calling (feat. Terrace Martin)

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Benny The Butcher - Fly With Me (feat. Conway the Machine)

Injury Reserve - Knees

$uicideboy$ - Life Is but a Stream~

JID - Ambassel

Swae Lee - Ball Is Life (feat. Jack Harlow)

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Lizzo - Rumors (feat. Cardi B)

Ludacris - Butter.Atl

Benny The Butcher - Flood The Block

D Smoke - Shame On You

Wale - Down South (feat. Yella Beezy & Maxo Kream)