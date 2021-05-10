J. Cole is back. Isaiah Rashad is back. We witnessed both of the technically skilled rappers return to the rap game with new music after the fans begged them to respectively come through for months. With J. Cole's new album The Off-Season arriving this week, the North Carolina native surprised fans with the release of his latest song "i n t e r l u d e." Isaiah Rashad joined forces with Duke Deuce to drop his return single "Lay Wit Ya."

Of course, those weren't the only songs that caught our attention. Trippie Redd and Playboi Carti's long-awaited collaboration "Miss The Rage" was also released after weeks of the song already being viral on TikTok. Coi Leray also dropped her latest single and Tee Grizzley impressed with his new studio album. All of these artists have found a home on the most recent update of the HNHH Staff Picks playlist.

Alongside rising artists including Scorey, Marcellus Juvann, YTB Trench, and others, this week's playlist update is filled with some of our staff's favorite records from the last few weeks. With so much new music dropping every seven days, this is your opportunity to get caught up before things get shaken up again at the end of this week. If you're a fan of this playlist, be sure to also check out our regularly updated Fire Emoji playlist on Spotify.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Trippie Redd & Playboi Carti - Miss The Rage

Pressa - Attachments (feat. Coi Leray)

Coi Leray - Bout Me

Love Renaissance (LVRN), 6LACK, & Westside Boogie - Just Say That (feat. OMB Bloodbath & BRS Kash

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug & Gunna - Ski

Erika Marie (Editorial)

J. Cole - i n t e r l u d e

Isaiah Rashad - Lay Wit Ya (feat. Duke Deuce)

Russ - Small Talk

Tee Grizzley - What We On (feat. Big Sean)

Tony Allen - Deer in Headlights (feat. Danny Brown)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Trippie Redd & Playboi Carti - Miss The Rage

TeaMarrr - Specific (feat. Duckwrth)

Scorey - Rock N Roll

Little Simz - Woman (feat. Cleo Sol)

KILLY - PYRO (feat. Scarlxrd) [Remix]

Cole Blake (Editorial)

J. Cole - i n t e r l u d e

Little Simz - Woman (feat. Cleo Sol)

Trippie Redd & Playboi Carti - Miss The Rage

Tony Allen - Deer in Headlights (feat. Danny Brown)

Tony Allen - Coonta Kinte (feat. ZelooperZ)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Pressa - Ouija Board (feat. D-Block Europe)

Night Lovell - Ten Wishes

Young Dolph - Tatted

Isaiah Rashad - Lay Wit Ya (feat. Duke Deuce)

Tee Grizzley - Life Insurance (feat. Lil Tjay)

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

J. Cole - i n t e r l u d e

Marcellus Juvann - DOWN

Shelley FKA DRAM - All Pride Aside (with Summer Walker)

YTB Trench - F.O.F.G.

McKinley Dixon - B.B.N.E. (feat. Teller Bank$)