The latest update of our Staff Picks playlist features new music from Eminem, Conway The Machine, EARTHGANG, Rico Nasty, Sheff G, and many more, including some holiday favorites.
The holidays are officially upon us and, in just a few short days, we'll be welcoming in a new year. With the Winter Solstice happening today, we're in for the shortest day of the year, with the sun setting earlier than any other day in the calendar year. With that said, many people are writing down their goals for the next year, manifesting and hoping to develop some superpowers for the next twelve months.
There has been an abundance of great music released this year, which we summed up by rounding up the hottest album and single releases of the year, and, much like every other week, we were inundated with new music in the few days. In addition to some holiday favorites, like Kanye West's "Christmas In Harlem" and Jim Jones' "Ballin' On Xmas", we've put together the latest edition of the Staff Picks playlist, only available on TIDAL and SoundCloud.
We're starting off with a wave of holiday bangers, including the aforementioned tracks and some new-new from Yo Gotti. We're then led into Eminem's latest single "Gnat", some big tunes from Conway The Machine, EARTHGANG's collaboration with Wale, and much more.
Take a look at the playlist below, on SoundCloud and TIDAL, and let us know which editor had your favorite picks.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
Jackboy - Own My Masters
Jackboy & Fredo Bang - Pressure Bust Pipes
Funkmaster Flex & King Von - Lurkin
Juice WRLD & The Kid LAROI - Reminds Me Of You
Rico Nasty - No Debate
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
Eminem - Gnat
Eminem - These Demons (feat. MAJ)
Conway - Raw Oysters
Conway - Ameenah’s Van
38 Spesh - Landscaping
Madusa S. (Editorial)
Rico Nasty - Loser (feat. Trippie Redd)
Kid Cudi - She Knows This
Smoove’L - Down Bad (feat. Fleazi Bambino)
Peewee Longway & Cassius Jay - Anxious
SAINt JHN - Pray 4 Me (feat. Kanye West)
Alex Cole (Editorial)
Lil Durk - Backdoor
Chika - Gold Medals
Nate Husser - Gang Signs
Sheff G - Proud Of Me Now
Cole Blake (Editorial)
EARTHGANG & Wale - Options
Slowthai - Thoughts
Yo Gotti - Wish List
Benny the Butcher - 3:30 In Houston
Kid Cudi - She Knows This
Paul Pirotta (Sales)
Kanye West - Christmas In Harlem (feat. CyHi The Prynce & Teyana Taylor)
Jim Jones - DipSet X-mas Time
Jim Jones - Ballin On Xmas
Yo Gotti, Fabolous, & DJ Khaled - 3 Kings
Keenan Higgins (Editorial)
Yung Simmie - In The Cut
38 Spesh - Returns
38 Spesh - Landscaping
Statik Selektah - Welcome To The Game (feat. Marlon Craft, KOTA The Friend & Haile Supreme)
Jackboy - Think They Are (feat. Denzel Curry)
Aron A. (Editorial)
Sheff G - Proud Of Me Now
Smoove'L - Long Nights
G Herbo - Statement
CoachDaGhost - S.H.Y.N.E Freestyle
Ghostface Killah - Ghostface X-Mas
Erika Marie (Editorial)
Eminem - Gnat
Chika - Gold Medals
Young Stoner Life, Young Thug & Gunna - Take It to Trial (feat. Yak Gotti)
Tobe Nwigwe - Pistol (feat. CyHi & Bun B)
Kid Cudi - Tequila Shots