The holidays are officially upon us and, in just a few short days, we'll be welcoming in a new year. With the Winter Solstice happening today, we're in for the shortest day of the year, with the sun setting earlier than any other day in the calendar year. With that said, many people are writing down their goals for the next year, manifesting and hoping to develop some superpowers for the next twelve months.

There has been an abundance of great music released this year, which we summed up by rounding up the hottest album and single releases of the year, and, much like every other week, we were inundated with new music in the few days. In addition to some holiday favorites, like Kanye West's "Christmas In Harlem" and Jim Jones' "Ballin' On Xmas", we've put together the latest edition of the Staff Picks playlist, only available on TIDAL and SoundCloud.

We're starting off with a wave of holiday bangers, including the aforementioned tracks and some new-new from Yo Gotti. We're then led into Eminem's latest single "Gnat", some big tunes from Conway The Machine, EARTHGANG's collaboration with Wale, and much more.

Take a look at the playlist below, on SoundCloud and TIDAL, and let us know which editor had your favorite picks.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Jackboy - Own My Masters

Jackboy & Fredo Bang - Pressure Bust Pipes

Funkmaster Flex & King Von - Lurkin

Juice WRLD & The Kid LAROI - Reminds Me Of You

Rico Nasty - No Debate

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Eminem - Gnat

Eminem - These Demons (feat. MAJ)

Conway - Raw Oysters

Conway - Ameenah’s Van

38 Spesh - Landscaping

Madusa S. (Editorial)

Rico Nasty - Loser (feat. Trippie Redd)

Kid Cudi - She Knows This

Smoove’L - Down Bad (feat. Fleazi Bambino)

Peewee Longway & Cassius Jay - Anxious

SAINt JHN - Pray 4 Me (feat. Kanye West)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Lil Durk - Backdoor

Chika - Gold Medals

Nate Husser - Gang Signs

Sheff G - Proud Of Me Now

Cole Blake (Editorial)

EARTHGANG & Wale - Options

Slowthai - Thoughts

Yo Gotti - Wish List

Benny the Butcher - 3:30 In Houston

Kid Cudi - She Knows This

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Kanye West - Christmas In Harlem (feat. CyHi The Prynce & Teyana Taylor)

Jim Jones - DipSet X-mas Time

Jim Jones - Ballin On Xmas

Yo Gotti, Fabolous, & DJ Khaled - 3 Kings

Keenan Higgins (Editorial)

Yung Simmie - In The Cut

38 Spesh - Returns

38 Spesh - Landscaping

Statik Selektah - Welcome To The Game (feat. Marlon Craft, KOTA The Friend & Haile Supreme)

Jackboy - Think They Are (feat. Denzel Curry)

Aron A. (Editorial)

Sheff G - Proud Of Me Now

Smoove'L - Long Nights

G Herbo - Statement

CoachDaGhost - S.H.Y.N.E Freestyle

Ghostface Killah - Ghostface X-Mas

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Eminem - Gnat

Chika - Gold Medals

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug & Gunna - Take It to Trial (feat. Yak Gotti)

Tobe Nwigwe - Pistol (feat. CyHi & Bun B)

Kid Cudi - Tequila Shots