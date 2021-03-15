Our brand new Staff Picks playlist update features new music from Drake, Roddy Ricch, Clever, Benny The Butcher, Blxst, Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Chika, and more.
Drake just made history, debuting his three new releases at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. For the first time ever, an artist has debuted three songs at #1 ("What's Next"), #2 ("Wants and Needs" featuring Lil Baby), and #3 ("Lemon Pepper Freestyle" featuring Rick Ross) on the chart. The feat is pretty crazy and it really wouldn't be right to start off our Staff Picks playlist without one of the new Scary Hours 2 records.
With the Grammy Awards happening on Sunday night, it's fair to say that it was one of the most exciting weekends for music fans in recent memory. Especially since we can't go to any concerts, the performance-packed awards ceremony was the next best thing for music lovers, and there was plenty of new content for us to check out in addition to just the Grammys. While Roddy Ricch took the opportunity to premiere his brand new song "Heartless", which makes an appearance on the playlist, other Grammy nominees like Chika, Giveon, Jorja Smith, and more pop up on the update with their new releases.
Of course, we've also got the latest from Benny The Butcher, various tracks from Clever's new album Crazy, and music from Mozzy, FRVRFRIDAY, Blxst, and more.
Check out what each HNHH staff member picked for the playlist this week and let us know whose selections are your favorite. Subscribe to our page on SoundCloud here for more playlists, as well as TIDAL here.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
Clever - Call Me Nobody (feat. Lil Wayne & Isaiah Lyric)
Clever - Skittles (feat. Lil Baby)
YNW Melly - Thugged Out (feat. Kodak Black)
Drake - What's Next
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, & Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open
Alex Cole (Editorial)
Clever - Everything Beautiful
Lil Eazzyy - Yes Or No (feat. IV JAY)
FRVRFRIDAY - Time For You
Drake - What's Next
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, & Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
DJ Muggs - The Chosen One
Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud - Thanksgiving
Elcamino - Bucket Hat
Drake - Lemon Pepper Freestyle (feat. Rick Ross)
Mozzy - My Ambitionz
Erika Marie (Editorial)
Blxst - Fck Boys (feat. Russ)
Blxst - Don’t Forget (feat. Drakeo The Ruler)
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, & Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open
Drake - What’s Next
Chika - FAIRY TALES (feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)
Madusa S. (Editorial)
Drake - Lemon Pepper Freestyle (feat. Rick Ross)
Brent Faiyaz - Show U Off
KSI - Patience (feat. YUNGBLUD & Polo G)
Renni Rucci - Can’t Be
Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud - Thanksgiving
Joshua Robinson (Editorial)
Giveon - All To Me
Kenny Mason - Pup
Roddy Ricch - Heartless (Live From LA)
Chika - FAIRY TALES (feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)
Baby Keem - no sense
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Giveon - All To Me
Jorja Smith - Addicted
Key Glock - I’m The Type
Only The Family, Doodie Lo, King Von - Me and Doodie Lo
Cole Blake (Editorial)
Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud - Thanksgiving
Roddy Ricch - Heartless (Live From LA)
Jorja Smith - Addicted
Brent Faiyaz - Show U Off
FRVRFRIDAY - Time For You