Drake just made history, debuting his three new releases at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. For the first time ever, an artist has debuted three songs at #1 ("What's Next"), #2 ("Wants and Needs" featuring Lil Baby), and #3 ("Lemon Pepper Freestyle" featuring Rick Ross) on the chart. The feat is pretty crazy and it really wouldn't be right to start off our Staff Picks playlist without one of the new Scary Hours 2 records.

With the Grammy Awards happening on Sunday night, it's fair to say that it was one of the most exciting weekends for music fans in recent memory. Especially since we can't go to any concerts, the performance-packed awards ceremony was the next best thing for music lovers, and there was plenty of new content for us to check out in addition to just the Grammys. While Roddy Ricch took the opportunity to premiere his brand new song "Heartless", which makes an appearance on the playlist, other Grammy nominees like Chika, Giveon, Jorja Smith, and more pop up on the update with their new releases.

Of course, we've also got the latest from Benny The Butcher, various tracks from Clever's new album Crazy, and music from Mozzy, FRVRFRIDAY, Blxst, and more.

Check out what each HNHH staff member picked for the playlist this week and let us know whose selections are your favorite. Subscribe to our page on SoundCloud here for more playlists, as well as TIDAL here.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Clever - Call Me Nobody (feat. Lil Wayne & Isaiah Lyric)

Clever - Skittles (feat. Lil Baby)

YNW Melly - Thugged Out (feat. Kodak Black)

Drake - What's Next

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, & Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Clever - Everything Beautiful

Lil Eazzyy - Yes Or No (feat. IV JAY)

FRVRFRIDAY - Time For You

Drake - What's Next

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, & Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

DJ Muggs - The Chosen One

Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud - Thanksgiving

Elcamino - Bucket Hat

Drake - Lemon Pepper Freestyle (feat. Rick Ross)

Mozzy - My Ambitionz

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Blxst - Fck Boys (feat. Russ)

Blxst - Don’t Forget (feat. Drakeo The Ruler)

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, & Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open

Drake - What’s Next

Chika - FAIRY TALES (feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)

Madusa S. (Editorial)

Drake - Lemon Pepper Freestyle (feat. Rick Ross)

Brent Faiyaz - Show U Off

KSI - Patience (feat. YUNGBLUD & Polo G)

Renni Rucci - Can’t Be

Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud - Thanksgiving

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

Giveon - All To Me

Kenny Mason - Pup

Roddy Ricch - Heartless (Live From LA)

Chika - FAIRY TALES (feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)

Baby Keem - no sense

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Giveon - All To Me

Jorja Smith - Addicted

Key Glock - I’m The Type

Only The Family, Doodie Lo, King Von - Me and Doodie Lo

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud - Thanksgiving

Roddy Ricch - Heartless (Live From LA)

Jorja Smith - Addicted

Brent Faiyaz - Show U Off

FRVRFRIDAY - Time For You