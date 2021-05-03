It looks like we're gearing up for the next few weeks to be pretty huge in hip-hop. People within the TDE and Dreamville camps are teasing new music, with possible new music coming from Isaish Rashad this week, as well as J. Cole's The Off-Season next week. Both of these have yet to be confirmed but it's looking like we're going to have an exciting couple of weeks.

As we wait, our staff checked out the latest hip-hop and R&B releases, which were definitely nothing to scoff at. Last week, we got the latest studio album from DJ Khaled, which featured guest verses from JAY-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, DaBaby, and so many more. We also received the debut project from Morray, a new album from Yelawolf, a project from The Alchemist, and much more. Some of our favorite drops have been included in the latest update of the Staff Picks playlist on TIDAL and SoundCloud.

If you're curious about what we've been listening to get us through the day, check out our individual picks below. Subscribe to our page on SoundCloud here for more playlists, as well as TIDAL here. Most importantly, enjoy the new music!

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Polo G - RAPSTAR

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, & Gunna - Ski

Morray - Trenches

Cordae - Wassup (feat. Young Thug)

Young Stoner Life & Young Thug - No Surprise (feat. Bslime & Don Toliver)

Erika Marie (Editorial)

DJ Khaled - SORRY NOT SORRY (feat. Nas, JAY-Z, James Fauntleroy, & Harmonies By The Hive)

DJ Khaled - BIG PAPER (feat. Cardi B)

Mereba - Rider

Godfather Of Harlem - No Bark When I Bite (feat. Rick Ross & Cruel Youth)

Joyner Lucas - Ramen & OJ (feat. Lil Baby)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

FRVRFRIDAY - OKAY (feat. Vory)

Morray - Trenches

Morray - Kingdom

Morray - Can’t Use Me

Morray - Bigger Things

Cole Blake (Editorial)

The Alchemist - Loose Change (feat. Earl Sweatshirt)

The Alchemist - TV Dinners (feat. Boldy James & Sideshow)

The Alchemist - Holy Hell (feat. Pink Siifu & Maxo)

DJ Khaled - EVERY CHANCE I GET (feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk)

Morray - Trenches

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

Shelley FKA DRAM - ‘93 Acura Vigor (with Erykah Badu)

Baby Keem - durag activity (feat. Travis Scott)

Chiiild - Gone

Morray - Facade

Kenny Mason - Titan (feat. Angel White)

Aron A. (Editorial)

DJ Khaled - WHERE WE COME FROM (feat. Buju Banton, Capleton, & Bounty Killer)

Romeo Don't Die - ACCESSIBLE (feat. Shreez)

Smiley - In My Zone

The Alchemist - TV Dinners (feat. Boldy James & Sideshow)

Pressa - Attachments (feat. Coi Leray)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Yelawolf - Bounce

21 Savage - Spiral

Nardo Wick - Shhh

Yelawolf & DJ Muggs - Hand Over Fist