Back in 2019, HNHH and TuneCore came together for the "Heat Seekers" contest which saw numerous up and coming artists get featured on our website over the course of 11 weeks. This contest became immensely popular amongst our readers as it exposed them to various new artists they otherwise wouldn't have been privy to. The initiative gave many deserving artists a platform to get heard, with one artist receiving the experience of a lifetime, in the form of a recording session at the HNHH studio. The session was even led by a famous producer, making the experience that much more valuable. In 2020, HNHH and TuneCore have picked up from where we left off, except this time around the "Heat Seekers" contest is featuring 12 artists over the course of 12 months. If you feel like your music is good enough to be featured, be sure to submit your music to enter the contest, here.

This month, HNHH and TuneCore are delighted to present the ninth winner of this year's "Heat Seekers" contest, Vince Sinnott. Hailing from Queens, New York, Vince Sinnott describes his sound as a blend between French House, Rock 'n Roll, and Tribal Rave. His influences shine through in his music, making him one of the most unique artists featured in the "Heat Seekers" series thus far. The 30-year-old is a huge fan of Daft Punk, naming them and Kanye West as his dream collaboration, which makes a lot of sense after having listened to his releases. Check him out on Instagram to get a feel for what he's all about, read our Q&A session with Vince below, browse his music in the playlist below, and stay tuned for future editions of the "Heat Seekers" series.

Where are you from? How has your home influenced your sound/style?

Queens, NYC. Home has influenced my style greatly from being a kid in the mid-90s to growing up hooping in the early 2000s. Both my music and fashion taste are directly influenced by the years 1969, 1996, & 2000.

Describe your sound in three words.

French House x Rock N Roll x Tribal Rave.

How old are you? Does age matter to music?

30, age does matter to music because the older you get the more your childhood influences become evident in your music.

What’s the last album you listened to?

Discovery By Daft Punk. It is my favorite album.

Name your top 3 biggest influences.

Daft Punk, Kanye & Kobe.

Name your dream collaboration.

Daft Punk x Vince Sinnott ft. Kanye West.

If you could only listen to one album for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Discovery By Daft Punk.

What’s your favorite hip-hop sub-genre at the moment?

My favorite sound in hip hop has and always will be Kanye’s music. The purest hip hop. Louis Vuitton level sonics.

