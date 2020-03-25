Last year, HNHH and TuneCore teamed up for an 11-week series which showcased some of the best up and coming independent talent in the industry. The "Heat Seekers" contest was a huge success as we had numerous artists submit their music. At the end of it all, one artist was given the chance to partake in a live recording session with a famous producer at our very own HNHH studio. Well, the contest is back except this time around we will be featuring one artist a month for the next 12 months. Did you do that math yet? If so, that means we will be featuring 12 artists who will all compete for a shot at the live session. You can even submit your music to enter the contest, right here.

The first artist on our list is none other than Tye Harris who comes straight out of the Red Bird areas of Dallas, Texas. Harris isn't your typical rapper as he actually comes from an opera background. The Dallas MC got to be a part of his school choir while growing up and was even classically trained. This allowed him to stand out from the rest of his classmates and he eventually earned some University scholarships. Adding to Harris' impressive upbringing is the fact that he played varsity basketball.

Recently, Harris released his first single, "Tornado." The track was produced by Marz Beats and if you listen to Harris' delivery, you will immediately notice that he is letting his opera training shine through. In fact, Harris is looking to push this sound further and has even enlisted super-producer Supah Mario to help do so.

To get a better idea of Tye Harris as an artist, check out the Q&A we did with him, below.

(HNHH) Where are you from? How has your home influenced your sound/style?

(TH) I’m from Dallas, Tx (Red Bird areas to be exact). All my past experiences in my hometown are what I gain inspiration from.

Describe your sound in three words.

Melodic, Lyrical& Vibrant.

How old are you?

I’m 25 but I feel like age doesn’t matter as long as you can connect with an audience.

What's the last album you listened to?

Lil Uzi - Eternal Atake

Name your top 3 biggest influences?

Mozart, Ice Cube, & Korn

Name your dream collaboration?

Me & Katy Perry Fasho

If you could only listen to one album for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Ice Cube - Death Certificate

What's your favorite hip-hop sub-genre at the moment?

HipHopera Trap Opera

You can check out some of Tye Harris' music in the HNHH x TuneCore "Heat Seekers" playlist, below. Also, be sure to stay tuned in the coming weeks as TuneCore and HNHH will be unveiling some of our other "Heat Seekers" winners.

