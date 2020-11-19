Back in 2019, HNHH and TuneCore came together for the "Heat Seekers" contest which saw numerous up and coming artists get featured on our website over the course of 11 weeks. This contest became immensely popular amongst our readers as it exposed them to various new artists they otherwise wouldn't have been privy to. The initiative gave many deserving artists a platform to get heard, with one artist receiving the experience of a lifetime, in the form of a recording session at the HNHH studio. The session was even led by a famous producer, making the experience that much more valuable. In 2020, HNHH and TuneCore have picked up from where we left off, except this time around the "Heat Seekers" contest is featuring 12 artists over the course of 12 months. If you feel like your music is good enough to be featured, be sure to submit your music to enter the contest, here.

This month, HNHH and TuneCore are delighted to present the eleventh winner of this year's "Heat Seekers" contest, Snoop. You're taking a real chance by naming yourself Snoop but this Staten Island-based artist believes he can live up to the moniker. His style is versatile, creeping into several different musical territories while always keeping a focus on hip-hop. The 23-year-old is influenced by a number of lyricists, including Meek Mill and Jay-Z, who he would consider as a dream collaboration. When asked about some of his favorite albums, Snoop tells us that his own Demonlow Deluxe would make the list, showing that he has no shortage of confidence.

Check him out on Instagram to get a feel for what he's all about, read our Q&A session with Snoop below, browse his music in the playlist included, and stay tuned for future editions of the "Heat Seekers" series.

Where are you from? How has your home influenced your sound/style?



I’m from Staten Island, New York; the forgotten borough. The island influenced me because my brother was murdered here; literally 5 minutes away from where we grew up. That alone gave me the drive I needed to attack and pursue anything that I would have chosen in life. I would say that New York as a whole has influenced me as an artist. My music is just as diverse as the people in Times Square.



Describe your sound in three words.

Three words to describe my sound are Real, Wavy, and Versatile.

How old are you? Does age matter to music?

I’m 23 years old. Age doesn’t matter with music. Hov can drop gems at any given time till this day?

What's the last album you listened to?

The last album I listened to was Demonlow Deluxe.

Name your top 3 biggest influences.

My top 3 biggest influences are God, Mom Dukes, and 50 Cent.

Name your dream collaboration.

My dream collaborations are with Jay Z and Meek Mill.

If you could only listen to one album for the rest of your life, what would it be?

If I could only listen to one album for the rest of my life, it would be Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ or, no bias, I’d have to say Demonlow Deluxe.

What's your favorite hip-hop sub-genre at the moment?

My favorite hip-hop sub-genre at the moment is Alternative Hip-Hop if I had to pick. My favorite genre of music in general though is all genres! I’m a music head.

