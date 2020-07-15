HNHH and TuneCore linked up last year for an 11-week series that showed off some incredible up and coming talent in the music industry. As the curiosity of our readers peaked, the "Heat Seekers" contest became quite popular on the website. We have had numerous artists submit their music, as a result, and many have been featured on HNHH. Following the 2019 edition of the contest, one artist got picked to join us at the HNHH studio alongside a notable producer, all in an effort to give an authentic recording session experience. Throughout 2020, HNHH and TuneCore has picked up from where we left off but with a twist. Now, the "Heat Seekers" contest is going to feature 12 artists over the next 12 months. For those interested in potentially being featured, you can submit your music to enter the contest, here.

As for the month of July, HNHH and TuneCore are excited to present Queens, New York artist ATM. At 34 years of age, the artist has plenty of life experience, which is something that truly shines in his music. As he explained in our interview with him, he would describe his music as "honest, lyrical, and personal." Just one listen to some of his songs and you will see that ATM is an artist who exudes emotional honesty. With influences such as Jay-Z, Jay Electronica, Muhammad Ali, you can't help but feel like his music and philosophy have been guided in the best way possible. Simply put, ATM is a name you should be paying attention to and we're excited for you to hear what he has in store.

To get better acquainted with ATM and his music, check out the Q&A we did with him, below.

(HNHH) Where are you from? How has your home influenced your sound/style?

(ATM) I’m from Queens, NYC. Of all the boroughs in NYC, Queens is the melting pot. Every neighborhood has a different culture. The lyricist that Queens has produced need no introduction. There are legacies to uphold coming from Queens, intentionally or not.

Describe your sound in three words.

Honest. Lyrical. Personal.

How old are you? Does age matter to music?

I’m 34. I think that age matters if you’re searching for the truth. My truth is different at 34, then it was at 21. My perspective of the world has changed. My experiences give me wisdom that I didn’t have in my youth.

What's the last album you listened to?

A Written Testimony. I think it paints a really great image of our current social climate. I released the songs, Order + Chaos with Hebrews 11:1, durning this time for that very reason. The psychological conversation that I’m having with myself on Order + Chaos, are some personal accounts of having to deal with my own malevolence. I think the world can use a bit of self reflection at this time. If everyone’s checking everyone else, who’s checking self? I wanted to check myself first. On Hebrews 11:1 I’m speaking on, Faith in action. I don’t want to talk, I want to embody. There’s a difference. I believe when you embody the spirit of the words that you use, those are the words that you understand. The words that you speak but don’t embody, are only words you’ve learned. Which is why everyone uses the term, actions speak louder than words. It’s because it’s fundamentally true. So on Hebrews 11:1 I’m speaking on sacrificing old values, with faith in the highest potential of myself. Knowing that I can’t merely speak on it, I have to change behavior. So that record is my declaration to do so.

Name your top 3 biggest influences.

God

Jay-z

Muhammad Ali

Name your dream collaboration.

Produced by Kanye West.

If you could only listen to one album for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Victory Lap

What's your favorite hip-hop sub-genre at the moment?

Gangster Rap is still my go-to sub genre. Those artists still speak most to my spirit. I can relate more to those emotions and stories, than in any other genre. I also search for the wisdom i can extract in the allegory, of any piece of art that was made honestly. I listen to artists who are honest with themselves and it come across when you hear it, you feel it.

Be sure you go check out ATM's music in the HNHH x TuneCore "Heat Seekers" playlist, below. We also urge you to stay tuned to HNHH as we will be bringing you more TuneCore "Heat Seekers" winners soon.

