The sixth installment of HNHH's "Heat Seekers" contest with TuneCore features the talents of Queens artist, ATM.
HNHH and TuneCore linked up last year for an 11-week series that showed off some incredible up and coming talent in the music industry. As the curiosity of our readers peaked, the "Heat Seekers" contest became quite popular on the website. We have had numerous artists submit their music, as a result, and many have been featured on HNHH. Following the 2019 edition of the contest, one artist got picked to join us at the HNHH studio alongside a notable producer, all in an effort to give an authentic recording session experience. Throughout 2020, HNHH and TuneCore has picked up from where we left off but with a twist. Now, the "Heat Seekers" contest is going to feature 12 artists over the next 12 months. For those interested in potentially being featured, you can submit your music to enter the contest, here.
As for the month of July, HNHH and TuneCore are excited to present Queens, New York artist ATM. At 34 years of age, the artist has plenty of life experience, which is something that truly shines in his music. As he explained in our interview with him, he would describe his music as "honest, lyrical, and personal." Just one listen to some of his songs and you will see that ATM is an artist who exudes emotional honesty. With influences such as Jay-Z, Jay Electronica, Muhammad Ali, you can't help but feel like his music and philosophy have been guided in the best way possible. Simply put, ATM is a name you should be paying attention to and we're excited for you to hear what he has in store.
To get better acquainted with ATM and his music, check out the Q&A we did with him, below.
(HNHH) Where are you from? How has your home influenced your sound/style?
(ATM) I’m from Queens, NYC. Of all the boroughs in NYC, Queens is the melting pot. Every neighborhood has a different culture. The lyricist that Queens has produced need no introduction. There are legacies to uphold coming from Queens, intentionally or not.
Describe your sound in three words.
Honest. Lyrical. Personal.
How old are you? Does age matter to music?
I’m 34. I think that age matters if you’re searching for the truth. My truth is different at 34, then it was at 21. My perspective of the world has changed. My experiences give me wisdom that I didn’t have in my youth.
What's the last album you listened to?
Name your top 3 biggest influences.
- God
- Jay-z
- Muhammad Ali
Name your dream collaboration.
Produced by Kanye West.
If you could only listen to one album for the rest of your life, what would it be?
Victory Lap
What's your favorite hip-hop sub-genre at the moment?
Gangster Rap is still my go-to sub genre. Those artists still speak most to my spirit. I can relate more to those emotions and stories, than in any other genre. I also search for the wisdom i can extract in the allegory, of any piece of art that was made honestly. I listen to artists who are honest with themselves and it come across when you hear it, you feel it.
