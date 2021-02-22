HNHH & TuneCore "Heat Seekers" Winner Marlo Smith Drops New Project "Black Boy 2"

Broward County has produced some incredible rappers, including Kodak Black, YNW Melly, Ski Mask the Slump God, and so many others. Could Marlo Smith be the next star from the region after winning HNHH and TuneCore's "Heat Seekers" contest?

Back in April 2020, we featured Marlo Smith as part of the "Heat Seekers" contest, which we organized with TuneCore. After showcasing twelve great up-and-coming artists, we're proud to announce Marlo Smith as the winner. What's a better way to celebrate than to release a new EP, following up on his original Black Boy tape two years later with the release of the sequel.

The new project serves as an ode to Marlo Smith's African-Caribbean heritage, as well as Black History Month. Each of the five records featured on the EP shows a different perspective on Smith's own experience growing up as a Black boy in America. A full range of emotion is displayed on Black Boy 2, exploring neo-soul vibes and showcasing Smith's talent as a wordsmith.

In addition to the new project, which was uploaded to all major DSPs, Marlo also released the music video for "Penny Loafers". Check that out below.

Congratulations to Marlo Smith on winning HNHH and TuneCore's "Heat Seekers" contest! What do you think of his new music?