Think you have what it takes to outlast other up and coming artists for the chance at a live studio session with one of the game's top producers? If so, you need to submit your best tracks now to be eligible for the 2020 Heat Seekers Contest.

That's right - HNHH and TuneCore are bringing back our "Heat Seekers" Contest in 2020, following up last year's 11-week series. This time around, we are teaming up with the premiere digital music distribution platform to highlight 12 artists throughout the year, featuring a different artist each month on HotNewHipHop. Just like our first "Heat Seekers" contest with TuneCore, the grand prize will be a live studio session with a top producer at the HNHH studio.

We are encouraging ALL independent artists to use TuneCore to submit their music for a chance to gain even more exposure and have their voices heard by being featured on the official HNHH playlist. That playlist, which is updated monthly, will put a spotlight on select artists who release their next single or album through TuneCore. Get started here!

About TuneCore: