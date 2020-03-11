HNHH & TuneCore are bringing back the "Heat Seekers" contest, highlighting a different artist each month.
Think you have what it takes to outlast other up and coming artists for the chance at a live studio session with one of the game's top producers? If so, you need to submit your best tracks now to be eligible for the 2020 Heat Seekers Contest.
That's right - HNHH and TuneCore are bringing back our "Heat Seekers" Contest in 2020, following up last year's 11-week series. This time around, we are teaming up with the premiere digital music distribution platform to highlight 12 artists throughout the year, featuring a different artist each month on HotNewHipHop. Just like our first "Heat Seekers" contest with TuneCore, the grand prize will be a live studio session with a top producer at the HNHH studio.
We are encouraging ALL independent artists to use TuneCore to submit their music for a chance to gain even more exposure and have their voices heard by being featured on the official HNHH playlist. That playlist, which is updated monthly, will put a spotlight on select artists who release their next single or album through TuneCore. Get started here!
About TuneCore:
Many independent artists wonder how to get their music on Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, Tidal, and other stores. The reality is, you don’t have to be signed to a major label – all you need is a digital distributor.
We recommend using industry leader TuneCore if you’re looking for a trustworthy and transparent service. For an affordable fee, TuneCore will host your album or single on all the major stores and streaming platforms. You get to keep all your rights and 100% of the sales revenue.