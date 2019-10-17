When you look into which digital distribution platform is the best for you as an independent recording artist, there are several important decisions to take into account. If you've been looking for the opportunity to get your music onto the most popular streaming services on a global scale, including Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL, Deezer, and more, then TuneCore is definitely worth your time. For the last few months, we've been working closely with the established music distribution and publishing administration service to give you a chance to get your music heard, earning placement on a special playlist we curated and offering one lucky artist the chance the work with a world-renowned producer at the HNHH studio. After sifting through all of your submissions, we've officially come up with a winner, who will be joining us to work with Reefa, a Brooklyn-based producer who has worked with some of the most legendary names in hip-hop.

The winner of the HNHH and TuneCore "Heat Seekers" contest is Mr. Lightupp, who wowed us with his entry. The emerging talent will get the chance to make some music with Reefa, who has previously worked with everybody from Lil Wayne, The Notorious B.I.G, Rick Ross, The Game, Ludacris, Gucci Mane, Troy Ave, and many others. As part of the grand prize, the entire session will be filmed and shared on our homepage in the future. Stay tuned for that!

Mr. Lightupp was just one of the many young stars that participated in the contest. Our regular playlists featured popular TuneCore artists Taylor Bennett, Mir Fontane, Lil Lonnie, Joey Purp, Bishop Nehru, and others.

Reefa has been putting on for emerging artists for a minute, manning a production company called ATM (Addicted To Money) and helping out the youngins with his extensive knowledge. This is just the latest example of all he's doing to give back to those who just want a chance to be taken seriously.