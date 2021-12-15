Wild 'N Out star Hitman Holla found himself trending on social media on Wednesday (December 15) after intimate videos of himself and his girlfriend, influencer Cinnamon, leaked online. Fans of the rapper and his girlfriend have been reacting to the leaked videos, which supposedly show the couple engaging in sexual intercourse, and Hitman Holla has officially spoken out about the leak.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old rapper said, "N***as caught me slipping once okay, so what? Ima only clear up one thing... Cinnamon in my close friends.. She knew every female I had in there (30 of them). She green light anything I post like let's not act dumb.. Somebody screen recorded my close friends November 5th (our anniversary) that's wen I posted them videos.. Not tripping I knew the risk.. Ppl wasn't solid it's all good.. What works in me and Cinnamon relationship might not work for y'all and that's ok but understand I don't care what y'all do w/yall partner nun of my business but understand Ima do me. Enjoy y'all day."



Considering the explicit nature of the videos and photos in question, we will not be including them in this article.

