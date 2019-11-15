mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Hitmaka Taps Young MA, Dreezy, DreamDoll, Mulatto & Chinese Kitty For "Thot Box (Remix)"

Aron A.
November 15, 2019 18:59
Thot Box (Remix)
Hitmaka Feat. Young M.A, Dream Doll, Dreezy & Mulatto

Hitmaka is back with the remix.


Women have been out rapping the men in the past two years. That being said, we haven't heard that many posse cuts with all female emcees. Thankfully, Hitmaka has returned with the remix to "Thot Box." The original featured 2 Chainz, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Meek Mill, Tyga, and YBN Nahmir but Hitmaka's enlisted an all-female roster for a fresh perspective on the track. Young MA, Dreezy, DreamDoll, Mulatto, and Chinese Kitty join forces on the record and bring some necessary badass feminine energy to the song. It essentially works as a response to the original. With one all-male record and another all-female, Hitmaka proves that he doesn't fail to live up to his name.

Peep the new track below. Big Tuh is set to drop soon.

Quotable Lyrics
Foreign on foreign, she's a mixed breed
Hips on parentheses
And she drives stick, it's a six speed
Yellow on the inside, swiss cheese

Hitmaka
Hitmaka Young M.A Dream Doll Dreezy Mulatto new song Big Tuh
