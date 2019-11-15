Hitmaka Taps Young MA, Dreezy, DreamDoll, Mulatto & Chinese Kitty For "Thot Box (Remix)"

Women have been out rapping the men in the past two years. That being said, we haven't heard that many posse cuts with all female emcees. Thankfully, Hitmaka has returned with the remix to "Thot Box." The original featured 2 Chainz, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Meek Mill, Tyga, and YBN Nahmir but Hitmaka's enlisted an all-female roster for a fresh perspective on the track. Young MA, Dreezy, DreamDoll, Mulatto, and Chinese Kitty join forces on the record and bring some necessary badass feminine energy to the song. It essentially works as a response to the original. With one all-male record and another all-female, Hitmaka proves that he doesn't fail to live up to his name.

Peep the new track below. Big Tuh is set to drop soon.

Quotable Lyrics

Foreign on foreign, she's a mixed breed

Hips on parentheses

And she drives stick, it's a six speed

Yellow on the inside, swiss cheese