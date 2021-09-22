mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Hitmaka Taps Queen Naija & Ty Dolla $ign For R&B Jam "Quickie"

Erika Marie
September 22, 2021 00:25
This is shaping up to be the anthem for Cuffing Season situationships.


Not only were we gifted with a new track from J. Cole, but Hitmaka is sliding through with a song of his own. The mega-producer has worked with some of the best of the best in the industry, and he linked with Queen Naija for a smooth R&B jam featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The title of the song, "Quickie," pretty much describes what to expect lyrically as Queen and Ty sing about keeping things casual and playful in this situationship.

The visual to "Quickie" is set to drop on Wednesday (September 22) at noon, so we'll keep you posted when that is released. Hitmaka shared a preview of what to expect on Instagram, and it looks like they're getting things right for Cuffing Season. Stream "Quickie" by Hitmaka and Queen Naija featuring Ty Dolla $ign and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

We don't need titles to have some fun
We keep this up you might fall in love
You need somebody who get it

Hitmaka Queen Naija Ty Dolla $ign
