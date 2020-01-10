Hit-Boy's Latest Installment Of "The Chauncey Hollis Project" Completes The Album

Despite being known as a skilled producer in the 2000s, Hit-Boy's rise to prominence didn't come until the early 2010s when he made a statement rapping over his promo single "Jay-Z Interview" produced by Bink!. Eventually, Hit-Boy found himself as a member of the G.O.O.D Music roster and earning production credit for Watch The Throne's single "N****s in Paris." Now, with two collaborative albums under his belt, with Dom Kennedy and SOBxRBE, the Fontana, California musician has finally completed his second, solo full-length album entitled, The Chauncey Hollis Project (2020).

The "Funeral Season" producer took the unconventional approach to releasing an album by dropping the project in a three-part series of smaller EPs. The first three tracks of the album were released in fall 2019, the second three tracks including "Mood Change" featuring Thurz dropped in the winter months of 2019, and now the final three songs including "All Business" featuring Benny The Butcher has arrived to complete the project.

Hit-Boy's ability to maintain sonically polished production value while delivering hard-hitting bars has put him in an elite class of rapper/producers that are undoubtedly talented. Check out the Hit-Boy's The Chauncey Hollis Project for yourself in the streaming link provided below.

Tracklist

1. First String

2. Young & Black

3. Ice Cold

4. Keep Dreamin'

5. Waterman

6. Mood Change feat. Thurz

7. All Business feat. Benny The Butcher

8. No Celebrations

9. So It Was Told feat. Kent M$ney