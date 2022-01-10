Hit-Boy's produced for the best of 'em. He played an integral role in Kanye West and Jay-Z's Watch The Throne early on in his career but the number of legends he's clocked in work with goes beyond those two. In the past two years, he's unleashed three projects with Nas: King's Disease, its sequel, and Christmas Eve's Magic.



Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Hit-Boy recently sat down with HNHH for our January cover story where he discussed his storied career, and where he intends to go in the future. Though he's already worked with artists like Lil Wayne in the past on songs like "Drop The World," he admitted that he wants to do a whole full-length for the NOLA rapper in the future after producing Cordae's "Sinister."

"It’s dope. It’s especially dope for Cordae as a rapper who just came in and is respected on a rap level to go back and forth with Wayne on a song. That’s heavy," he told HNHH. "As far as me, I’m trying to do a Wayne album! One song is cool, but we’ve got a song that’s four times platinum, bro. Pull up. You know what I’m saying? Simple math."

Wayne isn't the only artist on Hit-Boy's bucket list. He also revealed that there's a slew of artists, including Tupac and Biggie, that he would like to produce for in the future.

"I’ll do an album with Tupac or Biggie, that would be crazy. Right now, Jay-Z. That would be crazy too. Drake, Kendrick, Roddy [Ricch], send me whoever and they’re going to be straight," he added.

Check out the full cover story with Hit-Boy here.